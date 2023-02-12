Menu
Wet Leg Quote Alex Turner in BRIT Awards Acceptance Speech

"That rock and roll, it just won't go away."

Alex Turner and Wet Leg
Alex Turner / Wet Leg (BRIT Awards)
February 11, 2023 | 10:27pm ET

    Nine years ago, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner waxed poetic about rock ‘n’ roll in one of the more memorable awards show speeches in recent memory. Upon winning Album of the Year at the 2014 BRIT Awards, Turner remarked, “That rock and roll, eh? That rock and roll, it just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time, sink back into the swap.”

    “I think the cyclical nature of the universe in which it exists demands that acquiesce to some of its rules. But it’s always waiting there, just around the corner, ready to make its way back through the sludge and smash through the glass ceiling, looking better than ever,” Turner continued. “Yeah, that rock and roll, it seems like it’s faded away sometimes, but it will never die. And there’s nothing you can do about it…”

    Fast forward to 2023, and Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale recited a portion of Turner’s speech while accepting her group’s BRIT Award for Best New Artist.

    Teasdale eventually added her own remarks by saying, “It can feel like such a boys club thing but I just want to thank all of the women who worked on the whole production. It is a team of women so I really want to shout them out.”

    Wet Leg also took the stage at the BRIT Awards to perform their breakout song, “Chaise Lounge.” Watch below.

    At last weekend’s Grammy Awards, Wet Leg won Alternative Album of the Year and Alternative Music Performance. Get tickets to the band’s upcoming tour dates here.

     

