Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Whitechapel to Perform The Valley in Full on Spring 2023 US Tour

Support will come from Archspire, Signs of the Swarm, and Entheos

Advertisement
whitechapel 2023 tour dates
Whitechapel, courtesy of Metal Blade
February 7, 2023 | 2:04pm ET

    Whitechapel have announced a spring 2023 US tour that will see the metal act performing its 2019 album The Valley in its entirety each night.

    Dates kick off April 14th in Atlanta and run through May 13th in Nashville. Archspire, Signs of the Swarm, and Metal Blade labelmates Entheos will provide support.

    A Live Nation pre-sale start Wednesday (February 8th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS., with general ticket sales beginning Friday (February 10th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We are excited to announce our first headlining tour in four years in which we will be playing our album The Valley in full,” said Whitechapel guitarist Alex Wade via a press announcement. “The pandemic cut our album cycle for The Valley short and we never had the chance to do a proper headliner for it, so we are finally making that happen with a roster of extreme and brutal bands to support this effort. We will also play an extended encore of classic bangers in addition to The Valley set so this is surely one not to miss!”

    trivium beartooth tour
     Editor's Pick
    Trivium and Beartooth Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

    You can see the full list of Whitechapel’s spring 2023 US tour dates below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Whitechapel’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Archspire, Signs of the Swarm, and Entheos:
    4/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    4/15 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    4/16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
    4/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    4/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club
    4/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
    4/21 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre
    4/22 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    4/24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
    4/25 – Chicago, IL @ The House Of Blues
    4/27 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
    4/28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
    4/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
    5/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
    5/02 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
    5/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
    5/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
    5/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    5/07 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
    5/09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    5/10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    5/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    5/13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

    Advertisement

    whitechapel 2023 tour

Advertisement

Latest Stories

skinny puppy 2023 final tour

Skinny Puppy Announce 2023 North American Farewell Tour

February 7, 2023

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

February 7, 2023

spotlights 2023 tour

Spotlights Announce New Album and 2023 US Tour, Share "Algorithmic" Single: Stream

February 7, 2023

soul glo 2023 tour

Soul Glo Announce March 2023 US Tour

February 7, 2023

tom jones 2023 tour

Tom Jones Announces 2023 Tour Dates

February 6, 2023

Big Time Rush tickets tour 2023 live dates shows i cant get enough presale code Kendall Schmidt James Maslow Logan Henderson Carlos PenaVega

How to Get Tickets to Big Time Rush's 2023 Tour

February 6, 2023

Ministry spring 2023 tour

Ministry Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly

February 6, 2023

Disturbed 2023 tour

Disturbed Announce 2023 North American Tour

February 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Whitechapel to Perform The Valley in Full on Spring 2023 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter