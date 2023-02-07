Whitechapel to Perform The Valley in Full on Spring 2023 US Tour

Whitechapel have announced a spring 2023 US tour that will see the metal act performing its 2019 album The Valley in its entirety each night.

Dates kick off April 14th in Atlanta and run through May 13th in Nashville. Archspire, Signs of the Swarm, and Metal Blade labelmates Entheos will provide support.

A Live Nation pre-sale start Wednesday (February 8th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS., with general ticket sales beginning Friday (February 10th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

“We are excited to announce our first headlining tour in four years in which we will be playing our album The Valley in full,” said Whitechapel guitarist Alex Wade via a press announcement. “The pandemic cut our album cycle for The Valley short and we never had the chance to do a proper headliner for it, so we are finally making that happen with a roster of extreme and brutal bands to support this effort. We will also play an extended encore of classic bangers in addition to The Valley set so this is surely one not to miss!”

You can see the full list of Whitechapel’s spring 2023 US tour dates below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Whitechapel’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Archspire, Signs of the Swarm, and Entheos:

4/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

4/15 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

4/16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

4/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

4/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

4/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

4/21 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

4/22 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

4/24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

4/25 – Chicago, IL @ The House Of Blues

4/27 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

4/28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

4/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

5/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

5/02 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

5/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

5/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

5/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

5/07 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

5/09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

5/10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

5/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

5/13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East