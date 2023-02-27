Menu
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Extend Co-Headlining “NY State of Mind Tour” into 2023

Making stops across North America, Europe, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia

Wu-Tang Clan Nas 2023 tour dates tickets
Nas with Wu-Tang’s Raekown and Ghostface Killah, photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images
February 27, 2023 | 12:54pm ET

    Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are heading out on a 2023 run of their “NY State of Mind Tour.”

    Named after Nas’ classic Illmatic track, the 32-date global trek kicks off on May 9th in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by additional stops throughout Australia, Europe, and the UK. The North American leg kicks off in Nashville on September 20th and includes cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, DC, and Seattle before wrapping up in Highland, California on October 22nd. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets for the North America and Europe dates go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Thursday, March 2nd (use code CHORUS). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    Related Video

    Meanwhile, the general on-sale for Australia and New Zealand tickets begins on Monday, March 6th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Vivagogo.

    Revisit our recap of the 2022 “NY State of Mind Tour” kickoff in St. Louis here. Last year, Wu-Tang’s seminal debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was added to the Library of Congress’ National Registry. Nas’ most recent album was 2022’s King’s Disease III.

    Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2023 “NY State of Mind Tour” Dates:
    05/09 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
    05/12 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
    05/13 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    05/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    06/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
    06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
    06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    06/07 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    06/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    06/13 – London, UK @ The O2
    09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    09/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    09/24 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ^
    09/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    09/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
    10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    10/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    10/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    10/22 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre

    ^ = Daytime Pool Party Performance

Artists

