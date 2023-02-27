Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are heading out on a 2023 run of their “NY State of Mind Tour.”

Named after Nas’ classic Illmatic track, the 32-date global trek kicks off on May 9th in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by additional stops throughout Australia, Europe, and the UK. The North American leg kicks off in Nashville on September 20th and includes cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, DC, and Seattle before wrapping up in Highland, California on October 22nd. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets for the North America and Europe dates go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Thursday, March 2nd (use code CHORUS). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

Meanwhile, the general on-sale for Australia and New Zealand tickets begins on Monday, March 6th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Vivagogo.

Revisit our recap of the 2022 “NY State of Mind Tour” kickoff in St. Louis here. Last year, Wu-Tang’s seminal debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was added to the Library of Congress’ National Registry. Nas’ most recent album was 2022’s King’s Disease III.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2023 “NY State of Mind Tour” Dates:

05/09 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

05/12 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

05/13 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

05/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

06/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/07 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

06/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/13 – London, UK @ The O2

09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

09/24 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ^

09/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/22 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre

^ = Daytime Pool Party Performance