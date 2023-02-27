Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are heading out on a 2023 run of their “NY State of Mind Tour.”
Named after Nas’ classic Illmatic track, the 32-date global trek kicks off on May 9th in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by additional stops throughout Australia, Europe, and the UK. The North American leg kicks off in Nashville on September 20th and includes cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, DC, and Seattle before wrapping up in Highland, California on October 22nd. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets for the North America and Europe dates go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Thursday, March 2nd (use code CHORUS). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub.
Meanwhile, the general on-sale for Australia and New Zealand tickets begins on Monday, March 6th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Vivagogo.
Revisit our recap of the 2022 “NY State of Mind Tour” kickoff in St. Louis here. Last year, Wu-Tang’s seminal debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was added to the Library of Congress’ National Registry. Nas’ most recent album was 2022’s King’s Disease III.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2023 “NY State of Mind Tour” Dates:
05/09 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
05/12 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/13 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
05/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
06/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/07 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
06/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/13 – London, UK @ The O2
09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
09/24 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ^
09/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/22 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre
^ = Daytime Pool Party Performance