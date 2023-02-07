Menu
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

With special guests Perfume Genius and The Faint

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, photo by Jason Al-Taan
February 7, 2023 | 11:57am ET

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs have unveiled a run of Summer 2023 tour dates with support from The Faint and Perfume Genius. To mark the occasion, the band has also shared a new music video for “Blacktop.”

    The summer trek comes in support of YYYs excellent new LP Cool It Downwhich was one of our favorite albums of 2022. Yeah Yeah Yeahs will return to the road May 3rd in Washington DC, taking in cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, London, Paris, and Berlin, as well as festivals Shaky Knees and Boston Calling. The Faint will join them for a couple of dates in the American south, while Perfume Genius joins the jaunt for a June run from the midwest to the west coast.

    Check out the full itinerary after the jump. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday, February 8th (use code CHORUS). Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub.

    As for the new  1970s-inspired video for “Blacktop,” it was directed by David Black and shows lead singer Karen O performing in close up with the aid of a few seemingly low-tech psychedelic effects.

    “‘Blacktop’ stuck out to me early on, the demo was very stripped down instrumentally and emotionally. It was a step towards what radical closeness feels like after a long separation,” Karen O said in a statement. “Each record has one of these diamonds in the rough that just feels like flying to me. It felt right to keep the video as stripped down and dare I say beautiful in its naïveté. David Black put us in front of his 70s analog video camera with the intention to pull stills for band shots. He had me sing to ‘Blacktop’ before I had even memorized the lyrics, I thought I knew the song by heart but it felt like an introduction, like meeting it for the first time. It wasn’t intended to end up as a video and as a return to the earliest visuals from the record it completes a circle, we’re so happy we have it, a simple layered performance for a deceptively simple song. We hope you enjoy.” Watch that video below.

     

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/03 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    05/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
    05/07 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall +
    05/09 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +
    05/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    05/13 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven
    05/26 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
    06/01 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    06/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *
    06/05 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
    06/07 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live *
    06/08 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *
    06/10 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
    07/28-30 — Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
    08/25 — London, UK @ All Points East
    08/26 — Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
    08/28 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    08/29 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

    + = w/ The Faint
    * = w/ Perfume Genius

