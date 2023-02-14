Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Beginning July 2023

Advertisement
yellowcard ocean avenue tour dates anniversary 2023 pop punk rock music news tickets
Yellowcard, photo by Acacia Evans
Follow
February 14, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    A place off Ocean Avenue is closer than you think, because Yellowcard have today announced 2023 tour dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of their fourth studio album Ocean Avenue.

    The “Ocean Avenue” hitmakers will begin their North American trek July 5th at Baltimore’s Pier Six Pavilion. They’ll make stops in cities including New York, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more — including a massive hometown show in Jacksonville — before the finale in Denver on August 8th. The Wild Life will open all shows on the tour, with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin and an Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set providing additional support on varying dates.

    Pre-sale for tickets to Yellowcard’s 2023 tour begins tomorrow, Wednesday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code CHORUS) before general on-sale starting Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again,” frontman Ryan Key said in a press release. “Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends. Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”

    Yellowcard also brought Ocean Avenue to Riot Fest 2022 last year; revisit our recap here.

    Yellowcard 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion ^*
    07/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *
    07/08 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
    07/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*
    07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *+
    07/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^*
    07/13 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^*+
    07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^*
    07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^*+
    07/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*
    07/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park ^*
    07/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^*+
    07/23 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center ^*+
    07/25 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^*
    07/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^#
    07/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#+
    07/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^#+
    08/01 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park – Gallagher Square ^#
    08/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^#+
    08/04 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^#
    08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #+
    08/08 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver #+

    ^ = w/ Mayday Parade
    * = w/ Story of the Year
    # = w/ Anberlin
    + = w/ Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set
    All dates with This Wild Life

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

future islands 2023 tour dates indie rock alternative music news listen tickets presale

Future Islands Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

February 14, 2023

The Chicks 2023 world tour dates

The Chicks Announce 2023 Tour

February 14, 2023

suga bts solo tour 2023 agust d

BTS' Suga Announces First-Ever Solo Tour in 2023

February 14, 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band circa 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce New Tour Dates in the US, Canada

February 14, 2023

godsmack 2023 tour

Godsmack Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

February 14, 2023

emperor 2023 tour

Emperor Announce First US Tour in Over 15 Years

February 13, 2023

Tina Fey Amy Poehler 2023 standup tour dates

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Announce First Joint Live Tour

February 13, 2023

Jason Aldean tickets tour 2023 highway desperado live dates shows mitchell tenpenny presale code corey kent dee jay silver

How to Get Tickets to Jason Aldean's 2023 Tour

February 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter