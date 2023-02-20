Menu
You Me at Six’s Josh Franceschi on the Resurgence of the Pop-Punk Scene and Soundtracking The Vampire Diaries

The frontman takes us inside Truth Decay and looking back at the Warped Tour era

Kyle Meredith with You Me At Six, photo byFreddie Stisted
February 20, 2023

    You Me At Six’s Josh Franceschi sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Truth Decay, an album that finds the English rock band looking back at their pop-punk and post-hardcore roots.

    The frontman discusses the renaissance that the re-energized scene is having and what made that late ’90s and early 2000s era so special, how their inner-band communication has aided their longevity, and why some bands aren’t as fortunate.

    We also get to hear how “Take on the World” being the final song on The Vampire Diaries has affected their relationship with the track and what it’s meant to fans. He also reveals that he originally tried to get the track to Ed Sheeran or Calvin Harris.

    Listen to Josh Franceschi of You Me at Six chat about Truth Decay and more in the new episode above, or via the YouTube player below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

