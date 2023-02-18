Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Disney Taps Zach Galifianakis to Star in Live-Action Lilo & Stitch

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On) will direct

Advertisement
Zach Galifianakis lilo & stitch live-action disney disney+
Zach Galifianakis (photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) and Lilo & Stitch (Disney
February 18, 2023 | 1:00pm ET

    Zach Galifianakis will star in a live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch for Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dean Fleischer Camp, director of the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, will helm the production.

    Released in 2002, Lilo & Stitch tells the story of Hawaiin girl Lilo, her legal guardian and older sister Nani, and Experiment 626, a lovable extraterrestrial adopted by Lilo as her dog. Details about Galifianakis’ role are being kept on a tight leash, but the Baskets and Between Two Ferns comedian could play anyone from Stitch itself to one of the intergalactic weirdos tasked with bringing Stitch home, such as Dr. Jumba Jookiba or Agent Wendy Pleakley.

    Disney is reportedly engaged in a deep search for the young actors to play Lilo and Nani. Many or all of the aliens, including Stitch, will be CGI generated.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Galifianakis took a break from big-budget studio fare following The Hangover franchise and A Wrinkle in Time, instead focusing on his Emmy-nominated series Baskets and the award-winning surrealist comedy Between Two Ferns. But he’s recently returned to the starriest studio lots, and he’ll act opposite Elizabeth Banks in the Apple TV+ film The Beanie Bubble, as well as the drama Winner about whistleblower Reality Winner.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

sean penn top gun maverick ukraine russia ukrainian soldiers miles teller

Sean Penn Screened Top Gun: Maverick for Ukrainian Soldiers

February 18, 2023

Liam Neeson Star Wars spinoffs

Liam Neeson Blasts "So Many" Star Wars Spinoffs: "It's Taken Away the Mystery and the Magic"

February 17, 2023

Tina Fey Tim Meadows Mean Girls Musical Movie

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Returning for Mean Girls Musical Movie: "We Couldn't Age Out"

February 17, 2023

judi dench eyesight acting impossible macular degeneration graham norton show

Judi Dench Says Acting "Has Become Impossible" Due to Eyesight Loss

February 17, 2023

M3GAN unrat3d horror movie film news universal dvd blu-ray

Universal Announces M3GAN UNRAT3D VERSION

February 17, 2023

M Night Shyamalan Warner Bros Pictures deal Trap The Watchers

M. Night Shyamalan Announces Next Film Trap As Part of New First-Look Deal with Warner Bros.

February 17, 2023

j-hope in the box review

j-hope IN THE BOX Is an Intimate Look Behind the Creative Curtain: Review

February 17, 2023

kang ant-man and the wasp quantumania marvel cinematic universe 90 seconds or less explained

Kang from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Explained in 90 Seconds or Less

February 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Disney Taps Zach Galifianakis to Star in Live-Action Lilo & Stitch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter