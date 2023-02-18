Disney Taps Zach Galifianakis to Star in Live-Action Lilo & Stitch

Zach Galifianakis will star in a live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch for Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dean Fleischer Camp, director of the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, will helm the production.

Released in 2002, Lilo & Stitch tells the story of Hawaiin girl Lilo, her legal guardian and older sister Nani, and Experiment 626, a lovable extraterrestrial adopted by Lilo as her dog. Details about Galifianakis’ role are being kept on a tight leash, but the Baskets and Between Two Ferns comedian could play anyone from Stitch itself to one of the intergalactic weirdos tasked with bringing Stitch home, such as Dr. Jumba Jookiba or Agent Wendy Pleakley.

Disney is reportedly engaged in a deep search for the young actors to play Lilo and Nani. Many or all of the aliens, including Stitch, will be CGI generated.

Galifianakis took a break from big-budget studio fare following The Hangover franchise and A Wrinkle in Time, instead focusing on his Emmy-nominated series Baskets and the award-winning surrealist comedy Between Two Ferns. But he’s recently returned to the starriest studio lots, and he’ll act opposite Elizabeth Banks in the Apple TV+ film The Beanie Bubble, as well as the drama Winner about whistleblower Reality Winner.