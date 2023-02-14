Flatbush Zombies’ Zombie Juice Announces Debut Solo Album Love Without Conditions, Shares “Hikari”: Stream

Flatbush Zombies’ Zombie Juice is stepping out on his own with Love Without Conditions, his first-ever solo album. The LP arrives in full on April 21st, while the first single “Hikari” is available now.

Zombie Juice hasn’t shared much about Love Without Conditions, but a press release promises the project delves into the rapper’s experiences with dark subject matter including abuse, homelessness, and loss. It’s being released on his own record label, Terp World.

The first look at the record, “Hikari,” reckons with the strange longing one feels for chaos after living within tumult. “She love trauma, love drama/ Love what I love, but when love is not enough…,” Zombie Juice raps, before admitting, “Sabotage everything like I don’t give a fuck.” Sensual horns add to the track as the artist croons, “I just want the best for you, even if I ain’t for you.” Listen to “Hikari” via the music video below.

Last year, Zombie Juice’s Flatbush Zombies bandmate Meechy Darko released his own solo album, Gothic Luxury. Their last LP as a group was 2018’s Vacation in Hell, while they guested on RZA’s single “Quentin Tarantino” in 2021. Revisit our last interview with the Brooklyn group, in which they celebrated our 15th anniversary by answering the Consequestionnaire, here.