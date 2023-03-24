100 Drummers Cover “My Hero” in Memory of Taylor Hawkins: Watch

Saturday, March 25th marks the first anniversary of Taylor Hawkins’ sudden passing. In honor of the longtime Foo Fighters drummer, 100 Belgian drummers recently got together for a massive group cover of “My Hero” at Sportpaleis Antwerp, the last venue Hawkins ever performed at in the country.

If this concept sounds familiar to you, you might be thinking of Rockin’1000, a band of 1,000 Foo Fighters diehards who covered “Learn to Fly” in a (successful!) attempt to lure Dave Grohl and company to their small Italian city. Rockin’1000 also convened in May 2022 for their own rendition of “My Hero” in an emotional tribute to Hawkins. While this Belgium crew is quite noticeably smaller, it still highlights just how impactful the drummer was and continues to be — not that we needed the reminder.

Filling out the rest of the arrangement on guitar, bass, and vocals is the Belgian rock band Black Box Revelation, who are set up in the center of the arena while the additional 100 drummers surround them in a grid formation. Watch them perform “My Hero” in memory of Hawkins below.

Hawkins’ surviving bandmates and a massive list of his famous musical friends also put together a pair of star-studded tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles back in September. Foo Fighters will embark on their first tour since the tragedy beginning this May, including festival appearances at at Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH; Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN; Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, ON; and Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ. Grab remaining tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.