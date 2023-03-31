100 gecs Remix System of a Down’s “Toxicity”: Stream

Just a couple of weeks after sharing their new album 10,000 gecs, 100 gecs took over Los Angeles’ Boiler Room the other night for a DJ set that incuded — among an array of bangers — a very gec-ified version of “Toxicity” by System of a Down.

It’s not too difficult to trace Laura Les and Dylan Brady’s abrasive, industrial hyperpop back to System of a Down’s adrenaline-fueled nu-metal. The duo toned down the original track’s guitars in favor of chopped-up instrumentals, a few beat drops, and bass boosted loud enough to cause some minor tectonic shifts.

The hour-and-a-half-long set also included House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll,” Harry Belafonte’s “Jump in the Line” back-to-back with Smash Mouth’s “Walkin’ on the Sun,” Skrillex’s “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites” mashed up with Vince Staples’ “Yeah Right,” and many other great choices. See 100 gecs’ remix of “Toxicity” below, and then you can also replay the entire set.

100 gecs will support the release of 10,000 gecs with a headlining tour this spring. It kicks off in San Jose, California next week, and you can grab tickets over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.