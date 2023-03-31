Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

100 gecs Remix System of a Down’s “Toxicity”: Stream

The hyperpop duo put their spin on the nu-metal classic

Advertisement
100 gecs system of a down toxicity remix electronic pop hyperpop nu metal rock music news listen watch
100 gecs (photo by Mikey Joyce) and System of a Down (photo by Amy Price)
Follow
March 31, 2023 | 3:27pm ET

    Just a couple of weeks after sharing their new album 10,000 gecs, 100 gecs took over Los Angeles’ Boiler Room the other night for a DJ set that incuded — among an array of bangers — a very gec-ified version of “Toxicity” by System of a Down.

    It’s not too difficult to trace Laura Les and Dylan Brady’s abrasive, industrial hyperpop back to System of a Down’s adrenaline-fueled nu-metal. The duo toned down the original track’s guitars in favor of chopped-up instrumentals, a few beat drops, and bass boosted loud enough to cause some minor tectonic shifts.

    The hour-and-a-half-long set also included House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll,” Harry Belafonte’s “Jump in the Line” back-to-back with Smash Mouth’s “Walkin’ on the Sun,” Skrillex’s “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites” mashed up with Vince Staples’ “Yeah Right,” and many other great choices. See 100 gecs’ remix of “Toxicity” below, and then you can also replay the entire set.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    100 gecs will support the release of 10,000 gecs with a headlining tour this spring. It kicks off in San Jose, California next week, and you can grab tickets over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Scott Weiland 12 Bar Blues reissue

Deluxe Reissue of Scott Weiland's 12 Bar Blues Announced, "Barbarella" Demo Released: Stream

March 31, 2023

zombie juice dizzy new song stream love without conditions

Zombie Juice Will Leave You "Dizzy" on New Single with The Underachievers: Stream

March 31, 2023

Big Freedia Central City Freestyle new single Bounce New Orleans dance hip-hip

Big Freedia Drops Hometown Anthem “Central City Freestyle”: Stream

March 31, 2023

exploding hearts reissue guitar romantic alternative rock music news pre-order

The Exploding Hearts' Sole Album Guitar Romantic to Be Reissued

March 31, 2023

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, A-Trak clusterfunk new ep stream

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak Unveil Collaborative EP CLUSTERFUNK: Stream

March 31, 2023

jisoo flower

Jisoo's Long-Awaited Solo Project ME Has Finally Arrived: Stream

March 31, 2023

Tyler the Creator CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST deluxe The Estate Sale DOGTOOTH new song video

Tyler, the Creator Drops Deluxe Edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: Stream

March 31, 2023

The White Stripes

The White Stripes Release Elephant 20th Anniversary Reissue: Stream

March 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

100 gecs Remix System of a Down's "Toxicity": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter