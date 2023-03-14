The lineup for the 2023 Aftershock festival has just been announced, and it’s jam-packed with Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Pantera, Limp Bizkit, and many more. The four-day fest will take place October 5th-8th at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California.

Four-day and single-day general admission and VIP weekend passes for the hard rock and metal extravaganza are on sale now via the Aftershock website. If you’re looking for potential deals or to snag tickets once they’re sold out, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Joining headliner Avenged Sevenfold on the Thursday (October 5th) lineup are Incubus, Turnstile, The Cult, AFI, Pennywise, Nothing But Thieves, L7, White Reaper, Senses Fail, Don Broco, The Bronx, and more.

On Friday (October 6th), Tool will top a bill that includes Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Skillet, Bad Omens, The Hu, Deafheaven, Memphis May Fire, Converge, and more.

Saturday (October 7th) will see Korn headlining a lineup featuring Pantera, 311, Corey Taylor, Parkway Drive, BABYMETAL, Polyphia, Dethklok, Avatar, Fever 333, The Amity Affliction, Sleep Token, Escape the Fate, and others.

And Guns N’ Roses will close out the fest on Sunday (October 8th), after performances by Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance, Daughtry, Badflower, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, Suicide Silence, and more.

See the announcement video and festival lineup poster below. Pick up passes via the Aftershock website or StubHub.