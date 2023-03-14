Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

2023 Aftershock Festival Lineup: Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Pantera, and More

Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Turnstile, Rancid, BABYMETAL and more will also play the Sacramento fest

Advertisement
Aftershock 2023 lineup
Avenged Sevenfold (photo by Kameron Pollock), Guns N’ Roses (photo by Amy Harris), Tool (photo by Melinda Oswandel) and Korn (photo by Kevin RC Wilson)
March 14, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    The lineup for the 2023 Aftershock festival has just been announced, and it’s jam-packed with Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Pantera, Limp Bizkit, and many more. The four-day fest will take place October 5th-8th at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California.

    Four-day and single-day general admission and VIP weekend passes for the hard rock and metal extravaganza are on sale now via the Aftershock website. If you’re looking for potential deals or to snag tickets once they’re sold out, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Joining headliner Avenged Sevenfold on the Thursday (October 5th) lineup are Incubus, Turnstile, The Cult, AFI, Pennywise, Nothing But Thieves, L7, White Reaper, Senses Fail, Don Broco, The Bronx, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On Friday (October 6th), Tool will top a bill that includes Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Skillet, Bad Omens, The Hu, Deafheaven, Memphis May Fire, Converge, and more.

    Saturday (October 7th) will see Korn headlining a lineup featuring Pantera, 311, Corey Taylor, Parkway Drive, BABYMETAL, Polyphia, Dethklok, Avatar, Fever 333, The Amity Affliction, Sleep Token, Escape the Fate, and others.

    And Guns N’ Roses will close out the fest on Sunday (October 8th), after performances by Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance, Daughtry, Badflower, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, Suicide Silence, and more.

    Advertisement

    See the announcement video and festival lineup poster below. Pick up passes via the Aftershock website or StubHub.

    Aftershock 2023 poster

Latest Stories

Man with a Mission 2023 tour

Man with a Mission Announce "Wolves on Parade" 2023 North American Tour

March 14, 2023

clutch dinosaur jr red fang tour

Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang Announce 2023 North American Tour

March 14, 2023

machine head 2023 tour

Machine Head Announce 2023 US Tour

March 14, 2023

carrie underwood axl rose 2023

Axl Rose Joins Carrie Underwood During L.A. Show to Perform Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle": Watch

March 14, 2023

Avenged Sevenfold new album 2023

Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Album, Unleash First Single "Nobody": Stream

March 14, 2023

Metallica vinyl pressing plant

Metallica Now Own Their Own Pressing Plant After Selling Tons of Vinyl

March 14, 2023

Nickelback Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Nickelback Inducted Into Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Ryan Reynolds and Connor McDavid: Watch

March 14, 2023

helloween 2023 tour

Helloween Announce 2023 North American Tour

March 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

2023 Aftershock Festival Lineup: Guns N' Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Pantera, and More

Menu Shop Search Newsletter