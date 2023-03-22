Four Chord Music Fest has revealed its 2023 lineup, featuring headliners Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, The Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, and Alkaline Trio. The two-day festival takes place in Western Pennsylvania’s Wild Things Park on August 12th and 13th.

Joining the aforementioned bands on the two-day bill are Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Waterparks, The Maine, Streetlight Manifesto, Face To Face, American Football, Magnolia Park, Mest, and several more acts. Pick up passes via the festival’s official website, or check StubHub if it sells out.

Wild Things Park is located in Washington, Pennsylvania, roughly a half hour outside of Pittsburgh. This year marks the ninth edition of the Four Chord Music Fest.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Couldn’t be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year,” stated festival founder Rishi Bahl. “The lineup has been specially curated to try to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til’ We Die.”

Yellowcard will be performing their smash 2003 album Ocean Avenue in full. The band will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the LP on a recently announced 2023 US tour.

See the full Four Chord Music Fest lineup in the poster below.