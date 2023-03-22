Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

2023 Four Chord Music Fest Lineup: Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, The Gaslight Anthem, and More

The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Waterparks, The Maine, Streetlight Manifesto, and more will also play the Pennsylvania festival

Advertisement
Four Chord Fest 2023 lineup
The Gaslight Anthem (photo by Ben Kaye), Yellowcard (photo by Jessica Mlinaric), and Taking Back Sunday (photo by Jessica Mlinaric)
March 22, 2023 | 11:19am ET

    Four Chord Music Fest has revealed its 2023 lineup, featuring headliners Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, The Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, and Alkaline Trio. The two-day festival takes place in Western Pennsylvania’s Wild Things Park on August 12th and 13th.

    Joining the aforementioned bands on the two-day bill are Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Waterparks, The Maine, Streetlight Manifesto, Face To Face, American Football, Magnolia Park, Mest, and several more acts. Pick up passes via the festival’s official website, or check StubHub if it sells out.

    Wild Things Park is located in Washington, Pennsylvania, roughly a half hour outside of Pittsburgh. This year marks the ninth edition of the Four Chord Music Fest.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Couldn’t be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year,” stated festival founder Rishi Bahl. “The lineup has been specially curated to try to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til’ We Die.”

    yellowcard ocean avenue tour dates anniversary 2023 pop punk rock music news tickets
     Editor's Pick
    Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

    Yellowcard will be performing their smash 2003 album Ocean Avenue in full. The band will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the LP on a recently announced 2023 US tour.

    See the full Four Chord Music Fest lineup in the poster below.

    Four Chord Fest 2023 poster

Latest Stories

off keep your mouth shut

OFF! Unveil Video for New Song "Keep Your Mouth Shut": Exclusive Premiere

March 22, 2023

Mammoth WVH new album 2023

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces New Mammoth WVH Album, Shares "Another Celebration at the End of the World": Stream

March 22, 2023

Nita Strauss and Alice Cooper new song

Nita Strauss Unleashes New Single "Winner Takes All" Featuring Alice Cooper: Stream

March 22, 2023

Greg Puciato tour

Greg Puciato Announces First-Ever North American Solo Tour

March 21, 2023

Subhumans 2023 US tour

UK Punk Legends Subhumans Announce 2023 US Tour

March 21, 2023

billie joe armstrong les paul junior signature model

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Gibson Unveil Les Paul Junior Signature Model Guitar

March 21, 2023

Misfits 2023 tour

Original Misfits Announce Summer 2023 US Shows

March 21, 2023

Mudvayne coal chamber gwar tour

Mudvayne Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Coal Chamber, GWAR, and More

March 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

2023 Four Chord Music Fest Lineup: Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, The Gaslight Anthem, and More

Menu Shop Search Newsletter