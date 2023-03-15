The 2023 Louder Than Life festival is absolutely stacked, with a just-announced lineup that includes Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Pantera, Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age, Weezer, Turnstile, Limp Bizkit, Rancid, and more. The four-day fest takes place September 21st-24th at the Highland Festival Grounds At Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

Four-day and single-day passes to Louder Than Life are available now via the festival’s website. If the passes sell out, fans can also purchase them via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Foo Fighters will headline on Thursday night (September 21st), topping a bill that includes Weezer, Rancid, 311, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Code Orange, White Reaper, L7, Deafheaven, Nothing But Thieves, Sueco, Movements, The Bronx, nothing,nowhere., Mannequin Pussy, and more.

Friday (September 22nd) will find Tool in the top slot, along with sets by Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Corey Taylor, Dance Gavin Dance, Bad Omens, Wage War, Avatar, Fever 333, Kittie, Enter Shikari, Miss May I, and more.

On Saturday (September 23rd), Avenged Sevenfold will headline a lineup that includes Pantera, Falling in Reverse, Pierce the Veil, Parkway Drive, BABYMETAL, Asking Alexandria, Dethklok, The Hu, The Amity Affliction, Memphis May Fire, Suicide Silence, Sleep Token, Whitechapel, Jesus Piece, and more.

And Green Day will close out the fest on Sunday (September 24th), following performances by Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, Run The Jewels, Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, AWOLNATION, Rival Sons, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, You Me At Six, Senses Fail, Viagra Boys, Boston Manor, and more.

“The fans spoke and we listened,” said Danny Wimmer of festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents. “The Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool and Avenged Sevenfold were our most fan-requested bands for 2023, so being able to deliver this massive lineup to them is so special.”

Last year, Consequence named Louder Than Life its 2022 Festival of the Year. Check out our coverage of the 2022 edition here, and see the full lineup poster for the 2023 fest below.