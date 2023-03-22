2023 Newport Jazz Festival Lineup: Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste, Thundercat, and More

The Newport Jazz Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, with Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste, and Thundercat leading the bill. The legendary fest celebrates its 69th anniversary from August 4th to 6th at Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island.

Other big names on the 2023 Newport lineup include Kamasi Washington, Diana Krall, Charles Lloyd, Vijay Iyer, Samara Joy, DOMi & JD Beck, Arooj Aftab, Big Freedia, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Big Gigantic, Alfa Mist, and Cautious Clay. Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride will also lead his annual Jam Jawn, while the ensembles MoodSwing, Scary Goldings (featuring John Scofield), Superblue, Orrin Evans Quintet, and the Bill Charlap Trio will perform as well. Check out the complete lineup below.

Specially priced three-day tickets to the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival go on sale Wednesday, March 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET via DICE. That deal extends for 24 hours; full-price single-day, two-day, and three-day tickets then go on sale Thursday, March 23rd at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The festival also offers special deals for children and students: Children under 10 gain free admission (limited to two children per paying adult), and students aged 10-25 are eligible for discounted tickets. College students must show an ID to receive discounted tickets. Learn more about ticketing information and get your own here.

The Newport Jazz Festival goes down a week after the annual Newport Folk Festival, which occurs from July 28th-30th at Fort Adams Park.

