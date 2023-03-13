Menu
David Byrne (and His Hot Dog Fingers) Perform “This Is a Life” with Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu at Oscars: Watch

Nominated for Best Original Song

david byrne oscars
David Byrne, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 12, 2023 | 9:33pm ET

    David Byrne performed the Everything Everywhere All At Once soundtrack standout “This Is a Life” at the 2023 Oscars alongside co-writer and producer Son Lux and one of the film’s stars (and fellow nominees) Stephanie Hsu.

    Adorned in white and joined by a crew of contemporary dancers, Byrne and Hsu duetted the film’s ballad with an initial touch of grace, only for Byrne’s elongated fingers — a nod to EEAAO’s iconic hot dog hands — to steal the show. The performance juxtaposed beauty and absurdity, much like the film itself.

    Hsu stepped in for the song’s original contributing vocalist and nominee, Mitski, though the actor did appear on the soundtrack herself on the solo track, “Sucked into a Bagel.” Elsewhere, Hsu was in the running for Best Supporting Actress and Son Lux was in contention for Best Original Score, while the film overall received 11 nominations.

    Amongst this year’s Best Original Song nominees, the competition for “This Is a Life” included Rihanna’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comeback single “Lift Me Up,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop’s Top Gun: Maverick anthem “Hold My Hand,” and Diane Warren 14th attempt to win an Academy Award, “Applause.”

    Revisit our timeless Everything Everywhere All at Once coverage, including a score breakdown with Son Lux as well as interviews with the directing duo Daniels, Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan, and screen acting legend James Hong.

    Meanwhile, Byrne has busied himself in the new year by making surprise on-stage appearances for the likes of Miley Cyrus and Maggie Rogers. His collaborative musical with Fatboy Slim has also been set to debut on Broadway this summer.

