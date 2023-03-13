Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rihanna Performs “Lift Me Up” for the First Time at Oscars: Watch

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single was up for Best Original Song

Advertisement
rihanna oscars
Rihanna, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 12, 2023 | 10:41pm ET

    Rihanna raised the bar for Oscars performances with the on-stage debut of her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack cut, “Lift Me Up,” which was in contention for Best Original Song at the night’s proceedings.

    Poised at the front of the stage, Rihanna was joined by a crew of backing musicians in a Wakanda-inspired set. Marking the singer’s second live performance after years away, “Lift Me Up” allowed the artist to remind us of her vocal chops, as opposed to her never-forgotten stage presence. When she finished the track, Rihanna was met with a deserved standing ovation.

    The Wakanda Forever standout single, which earned our Song of the Week distinction when it dropped in October 2022, received its proper live debut in primetime after it was shockingly left off of RiRi’s Super Bowl Halftime Show setlist, though there were still plenty of surprises throughout her heights-defying, pregnancy-revealing, all-hits hosting job.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The intimate, vocal showcase ballad was written by Rihanna, with Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, as a tribute to the superhero smash’s late lead actor, Chadwick Boseman. Göransson, who also produced the track and wrote the score for both Black Panther film entries, previously won the Academy Award for Best Original Score in 2019 for his work on the original Wakanda-based blockbuster.

    Revisit our review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and find all of our Oscars coverage here.

Latest Stories

naatu naatu oscars

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava Perform "Naatu Naatu" at Oscars: Watch

March 12, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars

The Most Devastating Jokes from Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Monologue

March 12, 2023

david byrne oscars

David Byrne (and His Hot Dog Fingers) Perform "This Is a Life" with Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu at Oscars: Watch

March 12, 2023

hugh grant 2023 oscars

Who Is Holding Hugh Grant Hostage at the 2023 Oscars?

March 12, 2023

The Little Mermaid

Trailer for The Little Mermaid Debuts at Oscars: Watch

March 12, 2023

oscars-2023-winners-jimmy-kimmel

Oscars 2023 Winners List: Who Wins Big This Year? [Updating Live]

March 12, 2023

Top Gun Maverick

Tom Cruise is Skipping the Oscars

March 12, 2023

Alec Baldwin Robert Blake comments legal entanglements

Alec Baldwin Remembers Robert Blake for His Acting, Not "Legal Entanglements"

March 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rihanna Performs "Lift Me Up" for the First Time at Oscars: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter