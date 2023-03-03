3 Doors Down to Celebrate Away from the Sun on 2023 US Tour with Candlebox

3 Doors Down have announced an extensive 2023 US tour celebrating the belated 20th anniversary of their multiplatinum 2002 sophomore album Away from the Sun.

Candlebox will support the run, which kicks off on June 14th in Baltimore and runs all the way through September 23rd in Sugar Land, Texas. Following the tour, Candlebox will also join 3 Doors Down for the latter’s 18th annual “The Better Life Foundation Concert” taking place at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina, on October 21st.

A Live Nation pre-sale starts Wednesday (March 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER, while a general on-sale begins Friday (March 24th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

3 Doors Down released Away from the Sun in November 2002, and it has subsequently sold 8 million copies worldwide. The LP reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 on the strength of hit singles like “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.”

“Away from the Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s [military] service members,” remarked 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold in a press release. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans.”

He continued: “The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”

See a full list of dates and a promo video for the “Away from the Sun Anniversary Tour” below. Get tickets here.

3 Doors Down’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Candlebox:

06/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

06/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/21 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

06/23 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino

06/24 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

06/28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/30 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07/05 – Traverse City, MI @ Cherry Festival

07/07 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

07/08 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

07/13 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

07/15 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Orange County Fair

07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

07/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

07/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/21 – Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone-Bannock Casino

07/23 – Great Falls, MT @ Voyagers Stadium

07/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

07/27 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

07/28 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/04 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

08/05 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08/09 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/11 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

08/12 – Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair

08/16 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

08/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

08/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/30 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

09/01 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

09/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09/08 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

09/09 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

09/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

09/15 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

09/16 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

09/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

09/22 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/23 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/21 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee (“The Better Life Foundation Concert”)