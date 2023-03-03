3 Doors Down to Celebrate Away from the Sun on 2023 US Tour with Candlebox

3 Doors Down have announced an extensive 2023 US tour celebrating the belated 20th anniversary of their multiplatinum 2002 sophomore album Away from the Sun.
Candlebox will support the run, which kicks off on June 14th in Baltimore and runs all the way through September 23rd in Sugar Land, Texas. Following the tour, Candlebox will also join 3 Doors Down for the latter’s 18th annual “The Better Life Foundation Concert” taking place at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina, on October 21st.
A Live Nation pre-sale starts Wednesday (March 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER, while a general on-sale begins Friday (March 24th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
3 Doors Down released Away from the Sun in November 2002, and it has subsequently sold 8 million copies worldwide. The LP reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 on the strength of hit singles like “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.”
“Away from the Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s [military] service members,” remarked 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold in a press release. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans.”
He continued: “The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”
See a full list of dates and a promo video for the “Away from the Sun Anniversary Tour” below. Get tickets here.
3 Doors Down’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Candlebox:
06/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
06/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/21 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
06/23 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino
06/24 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
06/28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
06/30 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
07/05 – Traverse City, MI @ Cherry Festival
07/07 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
07/08 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
07/13 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
07/15 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Orange County Fair
07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
07/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
07/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/21 – Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone-Bannock Casino
07/23 – Great Falls, MT @ Voyagers Stadium
07/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
07/27 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
07/28 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/04 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
08/05 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
08/09 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/11 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
08/12 – Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair
08/16 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
08/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
08/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/30 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
09/01 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
09/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
09/08 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
09/09 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
09/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
09/15 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
09/16 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater
09/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
09/22 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/23 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/21 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee (“The Better Life Foundation Concert”)