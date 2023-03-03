Menu
3 Doors Down to Celebrate Away from the Sun on 2023 US Tour with Candlebox

The extensive tour kicks off in June and runs all the way through September

3 doors down 2023 tour
3 Doors Down, photo by David “Doc” Abbott
March 20, 2023 | 12:06pm ET

    3 Doors Down have announced an extensive 2023 US tour celebrating the belated 20th anniversary of their multiplatinum 2002 sophomore album Away from the Sun.

    Candlebox will support the run, which kicks off on June 14th in Baltimore and runs all the way through September 23rd in Sugar Land, Texas. Following the tour, Candlebox will also join 3 Doors Down for the latter’s 18th annual “The Better Life Foundation Concert” taking place at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina, on October 21st.

    A Live Nation pre-sale starts Wednesday (March 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER, while a general on-sale begins Friday (March 24th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    3 Doors Down released Away from the Sun in November 2002, and it has subsequently sold 8 million copies worldwide. The LP reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 on the strength of hit singles like “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.”

    Away from the Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s [military] service members,” remarked 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold in a press release. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans.”

    Get 3 Doors Down Tickets

    He continued: “The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”

    See a full list of dates and a promo video for the “Away from the Sun Anniversary Tour” below. Get tickets here.

    3 Doors Down’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Candlebox:
    06/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
    06/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    06/21 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
    06/23 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino
    06/24 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
    06/28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    06/30 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    07/05 – Traverse City, MI @ Cherry Festival
    07/07 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
    07/08 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
    07/13 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
    07/15 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Orange County Fair
    07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
    07/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    07/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    07/21 – Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone-Bannock Casino
    07/23 – Great Falls, MT @ Voyagers Stadium
    07/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    07/27 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
    07/28 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    08/04 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
    08/05 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
    08/09 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    08/11 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
    08/12 – Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair
    08/16 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
    08/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
    08/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    08/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
    08/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
    08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    08/30 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
    09/01 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    09/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
    09/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
    09/08 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    09/09 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
    09/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    09/15 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
    09/16 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater
    09/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
    09/22 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    09/23 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    10/21 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee (“The Better Life Foundation Concert”)

