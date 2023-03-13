Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How A24 Went from Arthouse Startup to First Studio to Sweep All Major Oscars Categories

From humble beginnings to making Oscars history in just over a decade

Advertisement
A24 Oscars History
Spring Breakers (A24), Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24), Moonlight (A24)
Consequence Staff
March 13, 2023 | 4:21pm ET

    A little more than 10 years passed from A24’s conception on an Italian roadway to its record-breaking run at the 2023 Academy Awards, when it became the first studio to sweep all six major Oscars categories. That A24 accomplished this feat is a testament to its founders’ vision as well as a changing cinematic landscape. Even before COVID-19, Hollywood studios were already leaning back from mid-budget fare to focus on starry sequels, caped crusaders, and other tentpole blockbusters, and the pandemic only accelerated that trend. These days if a movie cost between $5 million and $50 million, it’s more likely to be found on Netflix than in theaters — unless, that is, it comes from A24.

    From bonkers character studies to high-concept horror, thrillers to dramas to what-the-fuck-was-thats, A24 has carved out a recognizable brand by funding talented people and letting them cook. That ethos led the company from arthouse startup to Oscars records in a staggeringly short period of time. Check out key moments from their remarkable rise below.

    Wren Graves

    August 12th, 2012: A24 Is Born

    glimpse-inside-the-mind-of-charles-swann-III

    A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swann III (A24)

    Advertisement

    A24 actually had its beginnings in the economic downturn of 2008, as studios became less exciting places to work. Three film producers — Daniel Katz of Guggenheim Partners, David Fenkel of Big Beach, and John Hodges of Oscilloscope — wanted to return to the independent ethos of the 1990s, when filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, and the Coen Brothers revitalized the medium.

    In 2012, as Katz recalled to GQ, studios had “all these really, really smart, capable, ambitious people that love movies. And they were like the third guy at the company. No one had a voice,” he said. “I felt like there was a huge opportunity to create something where the talented people could be talented.”

    During a trip into Rome driving down the A24 motorway, Katz had a “moment of clarity” when he dreamed of starting a new film company. On August 12th, 2012, the dream became a reality.

    Advertisement

    A24 distributed its first film, Roman Coppola’s A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III, in February of 2013. It was a colossal flop, earning a 28/100 on Metacritic before being booed out of theaters. But Katz, Fenkel, and Hodges still believed that a place “where the talented people could be talented” would eventually find success. They wouldn’t have to wait much longer. — W.G.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

blake slatkin behind the boards

Behind the Boards with Blake Slatkin: Lizzo’s Grammy-Winning Producer on Moments “Imprinted on Your Brain”

March 13, 2023

oscars-2023-melissa-mccarthy-halle-bailey

The Oscars Were Almost Perfect... Except for That Little Mermaid Moment

March 13, 2023

last of us soundtrack hbo series songs music

All the Music from HBO's The Last of Us

March 12, 2023

the-last-of-us-pedro-pascal-bella-ramsey_0

The Last of Us Doesn't Pull Its Punches With a Morally Ambiguous Season Finale

March 12, 2023

lucky-hank-bob-odenkirk

Lucky Hank Review: Bob Odenkirk Leaves Saul Goodman Behind for AMC's Thin Academic Comedy

March 11, 2023

Angel Olsen nothing's free song of the week photo by angela ricciardi

Song of the Week: On "Nothing's Free," Angel Olsen Reminds Us There's Liberation in Patience

March 10, 2023

History of the World Part II Guest Stars

History of the World, Part II: The 15 Best Guest Stars, Ranked

March 10, 2023

lola brooke interview so disrespectful new song video header

Shake the Room: Lola Brooke on the Success of "Don't Play with It" and New Song "So Disrespectful"

March 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How A24 Went from Arthouse Startup to First Studio to Sweep All Major Oscars Categories

Menu Shop Search Newsletter