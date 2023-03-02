Menu
Aaron Carter’s Mother Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Her Son’s Death

Carter's body was found in a bathtub, and police previously said there was no indication of foul play

Aaron Carter found dead
Aaron Carter, photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images
March 2, 2023 | 9:40am ET

    Aaron Carter’s mother, Jane Schneck, is calling for a criminal investigation into the death of her son.

    Carter’s body was found in a bathtub at his house in Lancaster, California on November 5th, 2022. While the results of an autopsy and toxicology report have not been released, police previously said there was no indication of foul play.

    On Wednesday, March 1st, Schneck posted photos of Aaron’s death scene to her personal Facebook page. “I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose,” she wrote. “They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past.”

    Schneck said the photos were not taken by police, “But they allowed people to go in and out.[sic] although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years .”

    “Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable,” Schneck added.

    Schneck and Aaron’s fiancée, Melanie Martin, have asked law enforcement to investigate whether his death was the result of a drug deal gone bad. According to TMZ, Martin provided police with text message correspondence between Aaron and an unidentified person in which they argued over money owed for an unknown substance shortly before his death.

