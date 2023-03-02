ABBA’s “Voyage” Hologram Concert to Tour “Around the World”

ABBA staged their first concert in 42 years in hologram form at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (grab tickets to upcoming shows here) last May, and now the Swedish pop legends are ready to take the show worldwide.

During a Universal Music Group earnings call on Thursday (via Variety), chairman Lucian Grainge said, “Plans are now in development to take ‘ABBA Voyage’ around the world.” No further details have been revealed at this time.

For now, the only place to catch “ABBA Voyage” is at the custom-built, 3,000-capacity ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. In order to create the production, George Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic used motion-capture technology to create digital avatars (or “ABBA-tars”) of how Agnetha Falkstog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad looked in 1979. The 90-minute concert spans from ABBA’s classic 1970s catalog to 2021’s Voyage, their first release in 40 years.

“ABBA Voyage” is currently slated to run in London through January 2024. Tickets are available now through Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

At this year’s Grammy Awards, ABBA landed four nominations — including Album of the Year for Voyage and Record of the Year for “Don’t Shut Me Down” — but sadly came away empty-handed.