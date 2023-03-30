Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ace Frehley Threatens to Spill “Dirt” on KISS if Paul Stanley Doesn’t Apologize for “PISS” Comment

"If I don't get that [apology] within seven days ... I'm gonna tell some dirt ... about Paul and Gene"

Advertisement
ace frehley paul stanley apology
Ace Frehley (courtesy of eOne) and Paul Stanley (photo by Raymond Ahner)
March 30, 2023 | 1:38pm ET

    Ace Frehley has blasted back at Paul Stanley after the latter insinuated that a KISS reunion with the guitarist and drummer Peter Criss would sound like “PISS.”

    In a new interview with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk, the former KISS axeman gave Stanley an ultimatum: If he doesn’t receive a formal apology within seven days, he’s going to uncover dirt on Stanley and Gene Simmons publicly.

    Frehley is referring to inflammatory remarks made by Stanley during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show when Stern asked why KISS didn’t perform at their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “They were demanding, quite honestly, that we play with the two original guys, Peter and Ace, and at this point, that would be demeaning to the band, and also would give some people confusion,” Stanley said. “‘Cause if you saw people onstage who looked like KISS but sounded like that, maybe we should be called PISS.”

    Speaking on Trunk’s show, Frehley snapped back in a lengthly monologue that culminated in the guitarist demanding an apology.

    Get KISS Tickets Here

    “Paul, if you’re not listening, I’m sure one of your associates in the KISS group are,” Frehley said [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]. “And I’m telling you that I want my formal apology for what you said and a retraction and an apology within seven days. And if I don’t get that within seven days, I’m coming back on Ed Trunk’s show and I’m gonna tell some dirt that nobody knows about Paul and Gene that I’ve always kept to myself because I’m the kind of guy who doesn’t talk about this. I like to talk about the positive stuff.”

    Advertisement

    He continued: “When it comes to negativity, and we’ve all done things that we regret over the years — it’s there. I have a 120-page manuscript that I wrote after I finished my book. My attorney has it in a safety deposit box. God forbid anything happens to me. My attorney is instructed to release it … So they can’t intimidate me with trying to hurt me or say, ‘You’d better not say anything about me live on the radio.’ Because then they’re totally screwed. Their careers will be ruined.”

    KISS biopic 2024
     Editor's Pick
    KISS Biopic Coming to Netflix in 2024

    It’s certainly a spicy development in the long-running feud between KISS and the estranged original band members.

    KISS just added more dates to their final run of shows, which are set to culminate with a two-night stand December 1st and 2nd at Madison Square Garden (with tickets available here).

    Advertisement

    Will Stanley extend the olive branch and apologize or, going a step further, invite Frehley and Criss onstage at the last concerts? If not, how juicy is this so-called “dirt”? Stay tuned to find out.

    Photos Gallery – KISS at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, in 2019 (click to expand and scroll through):

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

puscifer trent reznor remix

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Re-Imagine Puscifer's "Apocalyptical": Stream

March 30, 2023

Power Trip festival lineup

Power Trip Festival: Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Metallica, GN'R, Iron Maiden, and Tool to Play Massive Rock Show

March 30, 2023

metallica 72 seasons stream

Metallica Unleash Title Track from Upcoming Album 72 Seasons: Stream

March 30, 2023

kiss final shows

KISS Announce Their "Absolute Final Shows" on Farewell Tour [Updated]

March 30, 2023

cattle decapitation scourge of the offspring

Cattle Decapitation Share New Song "Scourge of the Offspring": Stream

March 29, 2023

portrayal of guilt devil music

Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album Devil Music, Unveil Short Film: Stream

March 29, 2023

Gary Holt and Charlie Benante filling in for legends

Gary Holt and Charlie Benante on Filling in for Legends in Slayer and Pantera

March 29, 2023

Dave Lombardo

Dave Lombardo Unleashes New Song "Separation from the Sacred" Ahead of Solo Album: Stream

March 29, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ace Frehley Threatens to Spill "Dirt" on KISS if Paul Stanley Doesn't Apologize for "PISS" Comment

Menu Shop Search Newsletter