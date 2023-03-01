Adam Sandler Expands 2023 North American Standup Tour

If you missed Adam Sandler on his recent North American standup tour, you’re in luck, because he’s expanded the trek with a new run of tour dates.

Sandler’s next tour begins April 13th in Newark, New Jersey, and includes stops in Philadelphia, Buffalo, New York, Detroit, Louisville, Kentucky, and Cleveland, Ohio before wrapping up in Baltimore on April 21st. Tickets open to the general public on Friday, March 3rd at 12:00 p.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, March 2nd at 12:00 p.m. (use code OPENER). Grab tickets via Ticketmaster, or find deals over at Stubhub.

Outside of standup, Sandler is gearing up to appear in Murder Mystery 2, the Netflix film co-starring Jennifer Aniston. Don’t expect him to read reviews of the flick, though: the comedian recently revealed that he stopped reading his press after Billy Madison flopped way back in 1995.

As far as his old film career goes, we revisited the magic of Sandler’s 1998 film The Wedding Singer in honor of its 25th anniversary. What’s more, Quentin Tarantino recently revealed that the comedian was actually supposed to play Donny Donowitz — aka the Bear Jew — in Inglorious Basterds, but a scheduling conflict led Tarantino to give the role to Eli Roth.

Adam Sandler 2023 Tour Dates:

04/13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/16 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

04/17 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/18 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

04/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/21 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena