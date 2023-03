Adele Extends “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas Residency

Adele has extended her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas through late 2023.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough and I know that, I know it’s not enough, so I am coming back,” the singer announced on-stage during her latest and would-be final performance on Saturday. She also mentioned filming a concert film during a stretch of new dates in June, along with a full-fledged return in August that runs until November 4th. Watch fan-captured footage of the announcement below.

Tickets will be available first through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan pre-sale, with registration ongoing through Sunday, April 2nd. The pre-sale opens on Wednesday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following at an undetermined time should any tickets remain.

Advertisement

Related Video

Adele most recently graced audiences with an appearance at the 2023 Grammys, where her single “Easy on Me” won Best Solo Pop Performance. It was also revealed that the singer declined to entertain King Charles at his upcoming coronation.

Adele announces she is extending her Vegas residency, returning in June. pic.twitter.com/prgAUJut0D — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2023

“Weekends with Adele” 2023 Dates:

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace