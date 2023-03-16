Alison Goldfrapp has recorded her first official solo album, The Love Invention. The Goldfrapp singer’s solo debut drops May 12th via Skint/BMG Music, and as a preview, her new song “So Hard So Hot” is out now.

Goldfrapp — the person, not the band — has fronted the eponymous synth-pop duo with Will Gregory since 1999, but The Love Invention marks the first full-length the artist has put out on her own. Still, that doesn’t mean the album is without collaborators: Richard X (Pet Shop Boys, M.I.A.), James Greenwood (Daniel Avery, Kelly Lee Owens), and Toby Scott (The Gossip, Annie) all appear on the LP’s credits.

“So Hard So Hot” mixes disco vibes and a more contemporary, bass-driven sound. “Do you know, do you know, do you know how stars are made?” Goldfrapp sings on the track. “Yeah you know, yeah you know, yeah you know how we radiate.” It comes with a psychedelic music video directed by Mat Maitland, which you can watch below.

Pre-orders for The Love Invention are ongoing. Earlier this year, Goldfrapp teased a solo career by sharing the track “Digging Deeper.” Meanwhile, the last Goldfrapp album was 2017’s Silver Eye.

The Love Invention Artwork:

The Love Invention Tracklist:

01. NeverStop

02. Love Invention

03. Digging Deeper Now

04. In Electric Blue

05. The Beat Divine

06. Fever

07. Hotel (Suite 23)

08. Subterfuge

09. Gatto Gelato

10. So Hard So Hot

11. SLoFLo