Alison Hammond Joins Great British Bake Off as New Co-Host

The British TV personality replaces Matt Lucas and joins Noel Fielding on the show

Alison Hammond, photo via Twitter
March 18, 2023 | 9:27pm ET

    Alison Hammond will replace Matt Lucas as the new co-host of Great British Bake Off, joining Noel Fielding in presenting the long-running competition.

    “It gives me so much pleasure to welcome @alisonhammond55 into the tent,” Fielding wrote on Instagram. “I’m absolutely pumped we are working together. We are gonna spend the whole time giggling like naughty school kids. The bakers are gonna love you to bits.”

    Hammond has presented the British daytime program This Morning since 2002, the same year she competed on Big Brother. The television personality has also appeared on reality shows like I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach TripStrictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Masterchef, and I Can See Your Voice. Her addition to Great British Bake Off comes after Lucas announced his departure in December, citing his busy work schedule.

    Hammond confirmed the news with an Instagram post of her own, where she addressed a cake featuring figurines of the GBBO team as if they were sports stars being interviewed after a big game. “I’m just absolutely thrilled,” she said. “I’m going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I’m joining The Great British Bake Off. I’m so very excited.” As for Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, Hammond joked that the figurine judges were “speechless.” Check out Fielding and Hammond’s posts below.

     

