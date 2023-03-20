Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth checks in with Kyle Meredith to talk Tell Me I’m Alive, an album that works as a continuation of 2021’s Wake Up Sunshine.

Advertisement

Related Video

The frontman tells us how Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Elton John, and Queen serve as influences; why he came to write about addiction, substance abuse, and coping as a lyrical thread; and trying not to overthink the overall process.

Gaskarth also reveals which track has a nod to a Morrissey song, having Teddy Swims guest, and preparing for their upcoming unplugged set at The Ryman in Nashville. (Get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.)

Listen to Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low chat about Tell Me I’m Alive in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.