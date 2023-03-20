Menu
All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth on How The Beatles, Elton John, and Queen Inspired Tell Me I’m Alive

The frontman also talks substance abuse as a theme, Morrissey, and going unplugged at The Ryman

All Time Low tell me I'm alive podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with All Time Low, photo by Ashley Osborn
Consequence Staff
March 20, 2023 | 12:37pm ET

    All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth checks in with Kyle Meredith to talk Tell Me I’m Alive, an album that works as a continuation of 2021’s Wake Up Sunshine.

    The frontman tells us how Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Elton John, and Queen serve as influences; why he came to write about addiction, substance abuse, and coping as a lyrical thread; and trying not to overthink the overall process.

    Gaskarth also reveals which track has a nod to a Morrissey song, having Teddy Swims guest, and preparing for their upcoming unplugged set at The Ryman in Nashville. (Get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.)

    Listen to Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low chat about Tell Me I’m Alive in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth on How The Beatles, Elton John, and Queen Inspired Tell Me I’m Alive

