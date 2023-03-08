Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, More to Play LGBTQ+ Benefit Concert in Tennessee

In light of Tennessee’s anti-drag legislation, Allison Russell and Jason Isbell have organized Love Rising, a concert benefitting local LGBTQ organizations set for March 20th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Love Rising will also feature performances from Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Hozier, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Amanda Shires, Julien Baker, Joy Oladokun, Yola, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Mya Byrne, with more artists to be announced.

The concert benefits the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis, and The Tennessee Pride Chamber. Additionally, The Looking Out Foundation will double any donations it receives up to $100,000.

Love Rising comes after Tennessee passed Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9, two pieces of legislation that ban drag performances from taking place on public property, as well as in any location where minors could be present. The bills stem from the belief that drag shows are somehow dangerous to young people, an extension of transphobic and homophobic ideology. Russell and Isbell spoke out against the legislation in a statement.

“As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” Russell said. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

“Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong,” Isbell added. “These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”

Tickets to Love Rising go on sale Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Find seats at Ticketmaster.