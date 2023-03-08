Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, More to Play LGBTQ+ Benefit Concert in Tennessee

Love Rising comes in response to legislation in Tennessee banning drag performances

Advertisement
love rising benefit concert
Hayley Williams (Ashley Osborn), Jason Isbell (Ben Kaye), and Sheryl Crow (Ben Kaye)
March 7, 2023 | 9:40pm ET

    In light of Tennessee’s anti-drag legislation, Allison Russell and Jason Isbell have organized Love Rising, a concert benefitting local LGBTQ organizations set for March 20th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

    Love Rising will also feature performances from Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Hozier, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Amanda Shires, Julien Baker, Joy Oladokun, Yola, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Mya Byrne, with more artists to be announced.

    The concert benefits the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis, and The Tennessee Pride Chamber. Additionally, The Looking Out Foundation will double any donations it receives up to $100,000.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Love Rising comes after Tennessee passed Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9, two pieces of legislation that ban drag performances from taking place on public property, as well as in any location where minors could be present. The bills stem from the belief that drag shows are somehow dangerous to young people, an extension of transphobic and homophobic ideology. Russell and Isbell spoke out against the legislation in a statement.

    “As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” Russell said. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

    “Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong,” Isbell added. “These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”

    Advertisement

    Tickets to Love Rising go on sale Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Find seats at Ticketmaster.

    Love Rising Tennessee

Latest Stories

suga bts agust d

How to Get Tickets to SUGA of BTS's First Solo Tour

March 7, 2023

Radkey interview

Radkey on Playing With Their Musical Heroes, School of Rock's Influence, and More

March 7, 2023

Tears for Fears The Hurting vinyl reissue 40th anniversary Dolby Atmos mix tracklist

Tears for Fears Announce The Hurting 40th Anniversary Reissue

March 7, 2023

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce North American 2023 Tour Dates

March 7, 2023

Bartees Strange new single "Daily News" stream

Bartees Strange Announces Tour Dates, Shares "Daily News": Stream

March 7, 2023

Peter Gabriel 2023 tour dates uk europe how to buy tickets

How to Get Tickets to Peter Gabriel's 2023 Tour

March 7, 2023

chaka khan apology rolling stone hearing aids helen keller comments

Chaka Khan Apologizes for Calling Rolling Stone Editors "Children of Helen Keller"

March 7, 2023

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey to play Outside Lands 2023

Outside Lands Reveals 2023 Lineup with Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Lana Del Rey

March 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, More to Play LGBTQ+ Benefit Concert in Tennessee

Menu Shop Search Newsletter