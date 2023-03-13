Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Aly & AJ catch up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their latest album, With Love From.

The sister duo discuss how much of the record was born from the extensive touring behind 2021’s A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then into the Sun, how their pop background is always lurking in their songwriting, and using Linda Ronstadt and Bonnie Raitt as touchstones for this new set.

They also tell us about having filmmaker Terrence Malick give his seal of approval on one of the new tracks, having Joy Oladokun as a guest, and their thoughts on one of the most scandalous lyrics on the LP.

