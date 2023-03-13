Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Aly & AJ on With Love From Being Inspired by Linda Ronstadt, Collaborating with Joy Oladokun

The sisters detail their latest album and its ‘70s Americana sounds

Advertisement
Aly & AJ with love from podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Aly & AJ, photo by Stephen Ringer
Consequence Staff
March 13, 2023 | 3:07pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Aly & AJ catch up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their latest album, With Love From.

    Related Video

    The sister duo discuss how much of the record was born from the extensive touring behind 2021’s A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then into the Sun, how their pop background is always lurking in their songwriting, and using Linda Ronstadt and Bonnie Raitt as touchstones for this new set.

    Advertisement

    They also tell us about having filmmaker Terrence Malick give his seal of approval on one of the new tracks, having Joy Oladokun as a guest, and their thoughts on one of the most scandalous lyrics on the LP.

    Listen to Aly & AJ chat about With Love From and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Kimiko Glenn kiff podcast interview kyle Meredith

Kimiko Glenn on History of the World, Part II, Disney Channel’s Kiff, and Weird Cartoons

March 10, 2023

Liily applause podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Liily on Post Punk, Performance Art, and Meeting David Byrne at Miley Cyrus' NYE Special

March 8, 2023

Matt Barr Walker Independence Kyle Meredith Podcast Interview

Matt Barr on Walker: Independence, Being Mentored by Kevin Costner, and Being a Fan of Chris Stapleton

March 6, 2023

Hilary duff how I met your father podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Hilary Duff on Hanging with Meghan Trainor and Neil Patrick Harris on How I Met Your Father

March 3, 2023

Nanna how to start a garden interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Of Monsters and Men’s Nanna on Godzilla Movies, Aaron Dessner, and Freezing Her Buns on a Glacier

March 1, 2023

Ken Marino Party Down podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Ken Marino on Party Down's Return and What It Would Take to Bring Back The State

February 27, 2023

Adam Lambert high drama queen podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Adam Lambert on Covering Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey, Plus the Future of Queen

February 25, 2023

nat wolff the consultant interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Nat Wolff on Working with Christoph Waltz on The Consultant, and New Music with Alex Wolff

February 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aly & AJ on With Love From Being Inspired by Linda Ronstadt, Collaborating with Joy Oladokun

Menu Shop Search Newsletter