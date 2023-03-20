Amanda Bynes Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Roaming Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked and alone early Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

Bynes herself reportedly waved down a car and called 911. She was taken to a nearby police station, where mental health officials determined she needed to be placed on a 5150 psych hold. She is expected to be hospitalized for the next several days.

In 2013, Bynes was placed under a conservatorship after she set a neighbor’s driveway on fire. She remained under the supervision of her parents for nine years until May 2022, when a judge agreed to terminate the conservatorship at Bynes and her parents’ request.

Bynes, 36, has been retired from acting since 2010. However, this weekend she had been set to reunite with several former All That cast members at 90s Con in Connecticut. She pulled out of the event at the last-minute due to an “illness.”