Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Breaks Down New Album Tilt at the Wind No More Track by Track: Exclusive

Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists guide readers through every song on their latest release. Today, Andrew McMahon breaks down his fourth studio album under his In the Wilderness moniker, Tilt at the Wind No More.

Indie pop singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon has released Tilt at the Wind No More, his fourth album under his In the Wilderness moniker. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

After cutting his teeth in the early 2000s while performing with the alt-pop outfit Something Corporate, McMahon has spent almost two decades perfecting his signature pop sound. The SoCal artist’s new release relishes in the joyous nature of his work.

Advertisement

Tilt at the Wind No More is largely driven by McMahon’s introspective lyricism, tying together themes of positivity and nostalgia with punchy hooks. Each track exudes joy with underlying messages of growth and change.

Specifically, the track “Smoke and Ribbons” reflects on experiencing trauma and finding peace within yourself following life-altering events. “Ultimately, it’s a song about making peace with what life throws at you, that there are defining moments, some traumatic, others joyful but that it’s wise to appreciate them as brief stops on a grander journey,” McMahon tells Consequence. “More specifically, it’s about choosing to move forward, charting that path with the songs I write.”

Get Andrew McMahon Tickets Here

Clean pop instrumentals accompany each track, with light electric guitar and piano flourishes layered over strong percussive beats. McMahon’s hearty vocals complement the atmospheric arrangement of the tracks, grounding the soaring pop sound.

Advertisement

Listen to Tilt at the Wind No More and read about McMahon’s inspiration for each track below.

Next up, McMahon will be playing a few album release shows before heading out on a North American tour. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.