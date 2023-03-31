Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Breaks Down New Album Tilt at the Wind No More Track by Track: Exclusive

The SoCal indie pop artist is back with his first album since 2018

Advertisement
andrew mcmahon tilt at the wind no more new album track by track breakdown
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, photo by Lindsey Byrnes
March 31, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists guide readers through every song on their latest release. Today, Andrew McMahon breaks down his fourth studio album under his In the Wilderness moniker, Tilt at the Wind No More.

    Indie pop singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon has released Tilt at the Wind No More, his fourth album under his In the Wilderness moniker. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    After cutting his teeth in the early 2000s while performing with the alt-pop outfit Something Corporate, McMahon has spent almost two decades perfecting his signature pop sound. The SoCal artist’s new release relishes in the joyous nature of his work.

    Advertisement

    Tilt at the Wind No More is largely driven by McMahon’s introspective lyricism, tying together themes of positivity and nostalgia with punchy hooks. Each track exudes joy with underlying messages of growth and change.

    Specifically, the track “Smoke and Ribbons” reflects on experiencing trauma and finding peace within yourself following life-altering events. “Ultimately, it’s a song about making peace with what life throws at you, that there are defining moments, some traumatic, others joyful but that it’s wise to appreciate them as brief stops on a grander journey,” McMahon tells Consequence. “More specifically, it’s about choosing to move forward, charting that path with the songs I write.”

    Get Andrew McMahon Tickets Here

    Clean pop instrumentals accompany each track, with light electric guitar and piano flourishes layered over strong percussive beats. McMahon’s hearty vocals complement the atmospheric arrangement of the tracks, grounding the soaring pop sound.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Tilt at the Wind No More and read about McMahon’s inspiration for each track below.

    Next up, McMahon will be playing a few album release shows before heading out on a North American tour. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

caroline rose art of forgetting new album track by track breakdown

Caroline Rose Breaks Down New Album The Art of Forgetting Track by Track: Exclusive

March 24, 2023

mazie blotter baby track by track album breakdown stream

mazie Breaks Down New Album blotter baby Track by Track: Exclusive

February 24, 2023

Pearla Oh Glistening Onion The Nighttime Is Coming track by track interview

Pearla Breaks Down Debut Album Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming Track by Track: Exclusive

February 10, 2023

Dermot Kennedy Sonder

Dermot Kennedy Breaks Down New Album Sonder Track By Track: Exclusive

November 18, 2022

ls dunes track by track

L.S. Dunes (MCR, Coheed, Thursday, Circa Survive) Dissect Their Debut Album Past Lives Track by Track: Exclusive

November 11, 2022

Taipei Houston track by track

Taipei Houston Break Down Once Bit Never Bored Track by Track: Exclusive

November 4, 2022

backseat lovers waiting to spill track by track breakdown new album stream

The Backseat Lovers Break Down New Album Waiting to Spill Track by Track: Exclusive

October 28, 2022

betty who big album breakdown

Betty Who Breaks Down New Album BIG! Track by Track: Exclusive

October 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Breaks Down New Album Tilt at the Wind No More Track by Track: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter