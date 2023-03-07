Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Angel Olsen Announces New EP Forever Means, Shares “Nothing’s Free”: Stream

Out April 14th

Advertisement
Angel Olsen Forever Means
Angel Olsen, photo by Luke Rogers
March 7, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    If you loved Angel Olsen’s 2022 album Big Timeyou’re in luck: the singer-songwriter is issuing a new EP of songs from that project’s recording sessions called Forever Means, and the track “Nothing’s Free” is available to stream now.

    Olsen began pondering the definition of “forever” while on the road. “I was somewhere traveling,” she recalled in a statement, “stopped for a few days and wandering the city, and I was thinking ‘what does forever really mean? What are the things I’m seeking in friendship or love, and how can forever be attainable if we’re always changing?’” Ultimately, Olsen decided that “Forever is to remain curious, never letting yourself think you’re finished learning or exploring, while trying also to be kind and honest.”

    Out April 14th via Jagjaguwar (pre-orders are ongoing), Forever Means was co-produced and mixed by Jonathan Wilson. While the project’s four songs were recorded during the making of Big Time, “Nothing’s Free” represents a sonic shift in Olsen’s songwriting. The song, written about the artist’s process of growing comfortable with her own identity, “felt more soulful than the direction of that record, it was coming from a different place,” she explained. “For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way.” Listen to the track below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Angel Olsen just wrapped up a North American tour, but she has sporadic shows set up across the globe for the rest of 2023. After finishing a current run of dates in Australia, the artist will perform at festivals including High Water, Mad Cool, Nos Alive, Hinterland Music Festival, All Points East, Rock En Seine, and End of the Road Festival. Tickets to all of Olsen’s upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Last year, Olsen joined the Kyle Meredith With… podcast to discuss the making of Big Time.

    Forever Means EP Artwork:

    Angel Olsen - Forever Means - EP Artwork

    Angel Olsen 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/10 — Brunswick, AU @ Brunswick Ballroom
    03/11 — Meredith, AU @ Golden Plains Festival
    03/13 — Adelaide, AU @ Womadelaide
    04/14-04/15 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
    05/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
    05/04 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
    07/07 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/08 — Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive Festival
    08/05 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
    08/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
    08/25 — London, UK @ All Points East Festival
    08/27 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
    08/31- 09/03 — Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Jason Isbell

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

manchester orchestra the way

Manchester Orchestra Search for "The Way" on New Single: Stream

March 7, 2023

Beach Fossils Bunny 2023 album dont fade away single stream

Beach Fossils Announce New Album Bunny, Share "Don't Fade Away": Stream

March 7, 2023

SBTRKT The Rat Road Waiting 2023 album single

SBTRKT Announces New Album The Rat Road, Shares "Waiting": Stream

March 6, 2023

The Tallest Man on Earth 2023 fall tour dates henry st single album music video north american us shows live onsale tickets presale

The Tallest Man on Earth Adds Fall 2023 Tour Dates, Shares New Single "Henry St.": Stream

March 6, 2023

Sparks Cate Blanchett The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte new video watch

Cate Blanchett Breaks Out Her Best Dance Moves in Sparks' New Music Video: Watch

March 3, 2023

conor oberst so so glos everywhere is war indie rock punk music protest song single news stream listen

The So So Glos Return with Conor Oberst-Featuring Protest Song "Everywhere Is War": Stream

March 3, 2023

kali uchis red moon in venus

Kali Uchis Reveals New Album Red Moon in Venus: Stream

March 3, 2023

miley cyrus endless summer vacation backyard sessions disney+ flowers demo stream

Miley Cyrus to Launch New Album with Backyard Sessions Special, Shares "Flowers (Demo)": Stream

March 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Angel Olsen Announces New EP Forever Means, Shares "Nothing's Free": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter