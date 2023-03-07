Angel Olsen Announces New EP Forever Means, Shares “Nothing’s Free”: Stream

If you loved Angel Olsen’s 2022 album Big Time, you’re in luck: the singer-songwriter is issuing a new EP of songs from that project’s recording sessions called Forever Means, and the track “Nothing’s Free” is available to stream now.

Olsen began pondering the definition of “forever” while on the road. “I was somewhere traveling,” she recalled in a statement, “stopped for a few days and wandering the city, and I was thinking ‘what does forever really mean? What are the things I’m seeking in friendship or love, and how can forever be attainable if we’re always changing?’” Ultimately, Olsen decided that “Forever is to remain curious, never letting yourself think you’re finished learning or exploring, while trying also to be kind and honest.”

Out April 14th via Jagjaguwar (pre-orders are ongoing), Forever Means was co-produced and mixed by Jonathan Wilson. While the project’s four songs were recorded during the making of Big Time, “Nothing’s Free” represents a sonic shift in Olsen’s songwriting. The song, written about the artist’s process of growing comfortable with her own identity, “felt more soulful than the direction of that record, it was coming from a different place,” she explained. “For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way.” Listen to the track below.

Angel Olsen just wrapped up a North American tour, but she has sporadic shows set up across the globe for the rest of 2023. After finishing a current run of dates in Australia, the artist will perform at festivals including High Water, Mad Cool, Nos Alive, Hinterland Music Festival, All Points East, Rock En Seine, and End of the Road Festival. Tickets to all of Olsen’s upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Last year, Olsen joined the Kyle Meredith With… podcast to discuss the making of Big Time.

