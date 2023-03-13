Menu
Animal Collective Announce Reissue of Debut Album, Share “Untitled 1”: Stream

Accompanied by an EP of previously unreleased tracks titled A Night at Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket

Animal Collective debut album reissue Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished
Animal Collective, photo by Hisham Bharoocha
March 13, 2023 | 10:31am ET

    Animal Collective have detailed a reissue of their debut album, Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished, out May 12th via Domino.

    Credited initially to Avey Tare and Panda Bear when it was released in 2000, Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished has been remastered for the reissue and will come with new artwork by Abby and Dave Portner. The expanded edition will feature an EP titled A Night at Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket, which contains five unreleased tracks recorded during the same era and mixed by Animal Collective’s Deakin. One of the EP’s highlights is a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

    The reissue will be available on standard 2xLP, with the expanded edition containing the bonus EP arriving on digital platforms and available in physical 3xLP and 2xCD formats. Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

    As a preview of the reissue, Animal Collective have shared the previously unreleased track “Untitled 1” and the newly remastered version of “Chocolate Girl.” Stream both songs below.

    Animal Collective’s last album was 2021’s Time Skiffs. Last year, they created the score for A24’s The Inspection, which included the track “Crucible.” Meanwhile, Avey Tare released his latest solo album, 7s, last month and is headed out on a spring tour in support. Grab your tickets here, and be sure to check out his list of 10 albums every music fan should own.

    Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished (Remastered 2023) Artwork:

    Animal Collective debut album reissue Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished artwork

    Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished (Remastered 2023) Tracklist:
    01. Spirit They’ve Vanished (Remastered 2023)
    02. April and the Phantom (Remastered 2023)
    03. Untitled (Remastered 2023)
    04. Penny Dreadfuls (Remastered 2023)
    05. Chocolate Girl (Remastered 2023)
    06. Everyone Whistling (Remastered 2023)
    07. La Rapet (Remastered 2023)
    08. Bat You’ll Fly (Remastered 2023)
    09. Someday I’ll Grow to Be as Tall as the Giant (Remastered 2023)
    10. Alvin Row (Remastered 2023)

    A Night at Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket EP Artwork:

    Animal Collective debut album reissue ep unreleased songs A Night at Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket

    A Night at Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket EP Tracklist:
    01. An An Angel
    02. Untitled #1
    03. Bus Travel New York Tare My Face Off pt. 1
    04. Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover)
    05. Bus Travel New York Tare My Face Off pt. 2

