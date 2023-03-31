Menu
Anthrax’s Scott Ian Covers Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin with Wife Pearl and Son Revel: Watch

The "Family Band" rocked the Ultimate Jam Night at the Whisky A Go Go

Scott Ian Family jam
Pearl Aday and Scott Ian with Revel Ian (inset), via Instagram
March 31, 2023 | 1:47pm ET

    Those who metal together, stay together! In that spirit, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian was joined by his wife Pearl Aday and 11-year-old son Revel onstage to perform Black Sabbath’s “Symptom of the Universe” and Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” at a recent gig.

    The performance, which also featured guitarist Zach Throne and bass player Joey Vera, happened Tuesday night (March 28th) at “Ultimate Jam Night” at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. This week’s “Ultimate Jam Night” raised funds for Animal Tracks, a California sanctuary for endangered animals.

    Aday, daughter of the late Meat Loaf, is an accomplished singer herself, and belted out powerful renditions of the iconic rock songs. Revel, meanwhile, has wowed us in the past with his drumming, and he manned the kit like a champ.

    Ian later took to Instagram to write, “Family Band!!! Getting to jam Symptom of the Universe with Pearl and Revel was KILLER!!! And my chosen family – Zach and Joey, crushing!”

    In addition to Ian’s set, the benefit welcomed performances from a bevy of big rock and metal names, including Metallica bass player Robert Trujillo and members of Jinjer, Alice Cooper, P.O.D., Ministry, Whitesnake, Candlebox, Bad Wolves, Dirty Honey, Armored Saint, King’s X, Joyous Wolf and more. Comedian and VH1 personality Hal Sparks hosted the event.

    Gary Holt and Charlie Benante filling in for legends
    Gary Holt and Charlie Benante on Filling in for Legends in Slayer and Pantera

    In other news, Anthrax recently wrapped up a 2023 North American tour with Black Label Society and Exodus. Next up, they’re slated to play Milwaukee Metal Fest over Memorial Day Weekend. Pick up tickets here.

    Watch video footage of Scott Ian performing Black Sabbath’s “Symptom of the Universe” and Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” with Pearl and Revel below.

    Photo Gallery – Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed perform in Coney Island in 2022 (click to expand and scroll through):

Consequence
Anthrax's Scott Ian Covers Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin with Wife Pearl and Son Revel: Watch

