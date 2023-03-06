Menu
Arctic Monkeys Share Retro “Sculptures of Anything Goes” Video: Watch

A standout track off their recent album The Car

arctic monkeys Sculpture of Anything Goes video alternative indie rock music news watch listen
March 6, 2023 | 11:18am ET

    Arctic Monkeys are back with a new music video for “Sculptures of Anything Goes,” a standout track off their recent album The Car

    Directed by their frequent collaborator Ben Chappell and edited by Matthew Cronin, Arctic Monkeys’ “Sculptures of Anything Goes” video plays into the track’s retro, psych-rock aesthetic with grainy film footage and kaleidoscopic visuals. Most of the clips were filmed during the band’s recent tour throughout Australia and South America, which seems to tie in to the song’s globetrotting lyrics like “performing in Spanish on Italian TV.”

    There’s not much of a plot to the clip, but one thing’s for sure: Alex Turner looks extremely cool. Watch Arctic Monkeys’ “Sculptures of Anything Goes” video below.

    Arctic Monkeys earned a 2023 Grammy nod for Best Alternative Music Performance for the Car track “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.” They’ll be continuing their tour in the UK/Europe as well as North America throughout 2023; grab your tickets over at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    If you can’t make it out to the gig, you can watch the band’s recent concert film, shot at their September 2022 performance at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. You can also revisit our list of Arctic Monkeys’ 10 best songs.

