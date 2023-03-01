Menu
Arlo Parks Embraces Her “Impurities” on New Single: Stream

A look at the upcoming LP My Soft Machine

Arlo Parks, photo by Alexandra Waespi
March 1, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Arlo Parks has shared “Impurities,” a new song from her upcoming album My Soft MachineCheck it out below.

    Heavy thumping bass anchors “Impurities,” but the song swirls with gentle synths as Arlo Parks sings about the joy of finding people who love you despite your faults — it’s like “radiating like a star,” as she puts it.

    “This is a song about community,” Parks shared in a statement. “Being around people who make you feel like your inner ugliness and failures and mistakes don’t matter, who lift you up and make you laugh, who make you feel good and clean.” The song comes with a music video directed by Jak Payne, which Parks said conveys the “atmospheric oscillation between solitude and companionship.”

    “I wanted to show how being around your people really does feel like coming home,” the artist shared. “When I was writing this song I had been thinking about Gus Van Sant a lot and how he captures people in all their fragility and beauty and ugliness — Jak was instrumental in creating/protecting that sense of softness.”

    “Impurities” follows first single “Weightless” in previewing My Soft Machine, due out May 26th. Pre-orders for our former Artist of the Month‘s sophomore LP are ongoing.

    Arlo Parks has a run of tour dates coming up across Australia, Asia, and Europe. See a full list of shows below, and grab tickets via Stubhub.

    Arlo Parks 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/26 — Manchester, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival
    07/05 — Tokyo, JP @ Ebisu Garden Hall
    07/06 — Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro
    07/08 — Seoul, KOR @ Musinsa Garage
    07/17 — Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
    07/18 — Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
    07/20 — Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
    07/22 — Byron, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
    07/23 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
    07/25 — Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre
    08/05 — Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival
    08/26 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
    08/27 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
    09/05 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    09/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    09/15 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    09/17 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
    09/19 — Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
    09/21 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    09/28 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

