Arlo Parks Embraces Her “Impurities” on New Single: Stream

Arlo Parks has shared “Impurities,” a new song from her upcoming album My Soft Machine. Check it out below.

Heavy thumping bass anchors “Impurities,” but the song swirls with gentle synths as Arlo Parks sings about the joy of finding people who love you despite your faults — it’s like “radiating like a star,” as she puts it.

“This is a song about community,” Parks shared in a statement. “Being around people who make you feel like your inner ugliness and failures and mistakes don’t matter, who lift you up and make you laugh, who make you feel good and clean.” The song comes with a music video directed by Jak Payne, which Parks said conveys the “atmospheric oscillation between solitude and companionship.”

“I wanted to show how being around your people really does feel like coming home,” the artist shared. “When I was writing this song I had been thinking about Gus Van Sant a lot and how he captures people in all their fragility and beauty and ugliness — Jak was instrumental in creating/protecting that sense of softness.”

“Impurities” follows first single “Weightless” in previewing My Soft Machine, due out May 26th. Pre-orders for our former Artist of the Month‘s sophomore LP are ongoing.

Arlo Parks has a run of tour dates coming up across Australia, Asia, and Europe. See a full list of shows below, and grab tickets via Stubhub.

Arlo Parks 2023 Tour Dates:

03/26 — Manchester, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival

07/05 — Tokyo, JP @ Ebisu Garden Hall

07/06 — Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro

07/08 — Seoul, KOR @ Musinsa Garage

07/17 — Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

07/18 — Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

07/20 — Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

07/22 — Byron, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/23 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

07/25 — Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre

08/05 — Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival

08/26 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/27 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/05 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

09/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/15 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

09/17 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

09/19 — Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

09/21 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

09/28 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo