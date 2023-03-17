Nine-Hour Cut of Avatar 3 Being Turned into Disney+ Series: Report

Back in December, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider revealed on his The Hot Mic podcast that James Cameron had an extended version of Avatar 3 that would put the Snyder cut of Justice League to shame. Now, he’s back with a report that the plan is to turn the nine-hour cut into a limited Disney+ series.

“Months ago, I put out a rumor about James Cameron having a nine-hour cut of Avatar 3 that he wanted to finish the visual effects for,” Sneider said on the latest episode of The Hot Mic. “A lot of people were like, ‘Why would the studio pay for that? Why would he insist on doing visual effects if then he’s gonna cut the movie?’ The idea is that Cameron would do all the visual effects for his nine-hour cut of Avatar 3 and then release it on Disney+ as a limited series after the theatrical cut is released.”

Sneider cautioned that the plan “could change,” but it would seem like a logical step for Cameron and Disney to wring more content (and money) out of Avatar 3 if the extra material is already there. Plus, there is still plenty of appetite for the Avatar franchise. As of March 15th, Avatar: The Way of Water has raked in nearly $2.3 billion worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time behind the original movie and Avengers: Endgame.

Avatar 3 isn’t due in theaters until December 20th, 2024, with Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 slated for December 2026 and December 2028, respectively.