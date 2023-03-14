Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Album, Unleash First Single “Nobody”: Stream

Avenged Sevenfold have announced their highly anticipated new album, Life Is But a Dream. In advance of its June 2nd release date, the hard rock band unveiled the first single, “Nobody,” and booked headlining arena shows in Los Angeles and New York City.

Life Is But a Dream marks Avenged Sevenfold’s first album in nearly seven years, following 2016’s The Stage. The new effort was written and recorded over a four-year period, and was inspired by Albert Camus’ existential novel The Stranger.

The aforementioned concerts will take place at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on June 9th and NYC’s Madison Square Garden on June 23rd. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER, while a general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

As previously reported, Avenged will also be playing the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals in May Grab tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows here.

The song “Nobody” is accompanied by a stop-motion music video that plays more like a sci-fi short film, with a press release describing the clip as “a fantastic first person view of a dystopian future where beauty arises from chaos culminating in an eye-opening plot twist.”

Life Is But a Dream marks a welcome return from one of the biggest hard-rock acts in the world. The last five years have been relatively quiet for Avenged Sevenfold, beginning with the California band canceling its 2018 North American tour due to frontman M. Shadows’ vocal cord issues.

At the end of 2020, Shadows explained that Avenged were waiting until the concert industry opened back up again before putting out a new album. “If we put that record out and then we’re locked down for another year, as much as people don’t want to believe this, they are not going to give a shit about a record that came out a year prior when it’s time to tour,” he said at the time.

Watch the video for “Nobody” and see the Life Is But a Dream album artwork below, and pre-order the album here. Pick up tickets to Avenged Sevenfold’s upcoming tour dates here.

Life Is But a Dream Artwork:

Avenged Sevenfold 2023 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/26 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden