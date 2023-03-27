Avenged Sevenfold Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a Summer 2023 North American tour with support from Alexisonfire.

Billed as the first leg of the Avenged Sevenfold’s “Life Is But a Dream… Tour,” the 13-city trek kicks off July 18th in Camden, New Jersey, and runs through August 7th in Vancouver.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (March 29th) at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER, with general ticket sales beginning Thursday (March 30th) at 10 a.m. ET.

Related Video

Alternatively, you can buy tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub — where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Advertisement

Avenged Sevenfold will be out in support of their upcoming album, Life Is But a Dream…, arriving June 2nd. The summer run follows previously announced June concerts in Los Angeles and New York City, as well as May appearances at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

Get Avenged Sevenfold Tickets

Below you can see the full list of Avenged Sevenfold’s 2023 North American tour dates. Get tickets here.

Avenged Sevenfold 2023 North American Tour Dates:

05/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/26 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^

06/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

07/18 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

07/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/21 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *

07/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

07/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

07/26 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

07/28 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

07/29 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

07/31 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

08/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre *

08/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

08/05 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

08/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

^ = w/ Falling In Reverse and Pussy Riot

* = w/ Alexisonfire