Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Avenged Sevenfold Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Alexisonfire will provide support on the July-August run

Advertisement
avenged sevenfold 2023 tour dates
Avenged Sevenfold, photo by Kameron Pollock
March 27, 2023 | 12:54pm ET

    Avenged Sevenfold have announced a Summer 2023 North American tour with support from Alexisonfire.

    Billed as the first leg of the Avenged Sevenfold’s “Life Is But a Dream… Tour,” the 13-city trek kicks off July 18th in Camden, New Jersey, and runs through August 7th in Vancouver.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (March 29th) at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER, with general ticket sales beginning Thursday (March 30th) at 10 a.m. ET.

    Related Video

    Alternatively, you can buy tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub — where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Advertisement

    Avenged Sevenfold will be out in support of their upcoming album, Life Is But a Dream…, arriving June 2nd. The summer run follows previously announced June concerts in Los Angeles and New York City, as well as May appearances at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

    Get Avenged Sevenfold Tickets

    Below you can see the full list of Avenged Sevenfold’s 2023 North American tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Avenged Sevenfold 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    05/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/26 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
    06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^
    06/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    07/18 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *
    07/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
    07/21 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *
    07/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
    07/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *
    07/26 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
    07/28 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
    07/29 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *
    07/31 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *
    08/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre *
    08/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
    08/05 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
    08/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

    ^ = w/ Falling In Reverse and Pussy Riot
    * = w/ Alexisonfire

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jon Lovett

Jon Lovett Bringing Lovett or Leave It Podcast on Tour

March 27, 2023

Madonna tickets tour 40th anniversary presale code info stream dates

How to Get Tickets to Madonna's Sold-Out 2023 Tour

March 27, 2023

Madonna 2023

Madonna Announces Nashville Concert Benefiting Trans Rights

March 27, 2023

John Mayer to embark on solo tour

John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour [Updated]

March 27, 2023

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus

Peter Murphy Pushes Back David Bowie Tribute Tour Due to Medical Procedure

March 26, 2023

Adele Extends Las Vegas Residency

Adele Extends "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas Residency

March 26, 2023

yellowcard ocean avenue tour dates anniversary 2023 pop punk rock music news tickets

Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates [Updated]

March 24, 2023

Queen + Adam Lambert

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

March 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Avenged Sevenfold Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter