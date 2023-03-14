Menu
Avril Lavigne Tells Topless Protester to “Get the Fuck Off” During Juno Awards

"The Canadian is gonna come out of me, and I'll fuck a bitch up"

avril lavigne protester juno awards pop music news protest quoteworthy funny
Avril Lavigne, photo by Dale MacMillan/Getty Images
March 14, 2023 | 12:33pm ET

    Avril Lavigne was interrupted by a stage crasher during the 2023 Juno Awards on Monday. As the singer was announcing an upcoming performance from Indo-Canadian musician AP Dhillon, a topless protester hopped onstage right beside her.

    The protester paraded around the stage wearing just bright pink pants, combat boots, and pasties, while their back was scribbled with the call to action “Save the Greenbelt.” The message references the Greenbelt area in Ontario, a two million acre-area of preserved green space that developers have recently begun eyeing for residential and industrial development projects.

    Lavigne just about completed introducing Dhillon before addressing the protester: “Get the fuck off, bitch,” she said with a chuckle that suggests she didn’t take the interruption too personally. Security then proceeded to lead the uninvited guest offstage.

    Later on in the evening, Lavigne was presented with the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award. “Now, nobody try anything this time,” she joked during her acceptance speech. “Or the Canadian is gonna come out of me, and I’ll fuck a bitch up.”

    Does Canada allow swearing on live cable TV? See clips of the incident below.

    Lavigne shared her latest album Love Sux in February 2022, and celebrated its release with a slew of live performances that included a set at When We Were Young Festival. Last November, she teamed up with YUNGBLUD for the song “I’m a Mess,” which we crowned Song of the Week.

Artists

