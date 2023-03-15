Menu
Bad Bunny Puts James Corden in a Chinlock on The Late Late Show: Watch

After which Rey Mysterio came by for an impromptu match with the late night host

Bad Bunny James Corden late late show wwe wrestling moves watch
Bad Bunny on The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
March 15, 2023 | 10:42am ET

    In a dream scenario for some of James Corden’s biggest detractors, Bad Bunny put some pro wrestling moves on The Late Late Show host during the latest segment of Carpool Karaoke on Tuesday, March 14th.

    The segment got off to an ordinary start, with Corden picking up the global superstar to sing some of his own hits (“Dakiti” and “Tití Me Preguntó”) and breakout Cardi B collab “I Like It” before going into Ariana Grande’s “Break Free” and Harry Styles’ megahit “As It Was.” Then, longtime WWE fan Bad Bunny explained how he ended up wrestling in and winning a match at Wrestlemania 37.

    When Corden asked if Bad Bunny thought he had what it takes to be a pro wrestler, the artist offered to train him. Lo and behold, they stopped by a makeshift ring in the studio lot, where Bad Bunny put Corden in a series of submission moves like a chinlock, camel clutch, and ankle lock. “That was more intense than I thought,” Corden said. “I’m more about the theater of it.”

    Essentially ignoring Corden’s thoughts, Bad Bunny kicked up the intensity by bringing in WWE Hall of Fame inductee Rey Mysterio for an impromptu match. Unsurprisingly, Mysterio quickly pinned Corden after a sunset flip powerbomb. Watch the segment below.

    Later this year, Corden will exit The Late Late Show, which will be replaced by the game show @midnight. As for Bad Bunny, he is set to headline Coachella next month. Grab your passes via Stuhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    In May, Bad Bunny will host WWE’s premium live event Backlash in his native Puerto Rico, marking the company’s first such event on the island in more than 18 years.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

