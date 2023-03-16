Barry Keoghan Joins Ridley Scott’s Gladiator Sequel

Barry Keoghan is set to star opposite Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott’s upcoming Gladiator sequel.

Scott, 82, is directing the film, based on a script written by David Scarpa (All the Money in the World). Mescal will play Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus whom Russel Crowe’s Maximus saves in the original movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Keoghan will play a character named Emperor Geta.

Released in 2000, the original Gladiator grossed over $460 million at the box office and won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

Its sequel is dated for release on November 22nd, 2024.

Both Keoghan and Mescal are coming off Oscar nominations. Keoghan was up for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. Mescal was in contention for Best Actor for Aftersun.