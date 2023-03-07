Barry to End with Season 4, Confirms Bill Hader

Bill Hader has announced that Barry’s upcoming fourth season will be its last. The eight-episode season will premiere on HBO beginning April 16th. In anticipation, watch a newly revealed teaser trailer for Season 4 below.

As Hader explained in an interview with Variety, he and co-creator Alec Berg began writing Season 4 of Barry during the pandemic, and they soon realized “a very clear ending presented itself.” After deciding to wrap up the show, they went back and rewrote parts of the third season — which at that point hadn’t begun filming.

“What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards,” Hader told Variety. “You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in Season 4.”

“[Seasons] 3 and 4 to us felt like one big season — those 16 episodes were all kind of conceived together,” Harder added.

Since premiering in 2018, Barry has earned 44 Primetime Emmy nominations, with Hader winning twice for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and co-star Henry Winkler winning once for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.