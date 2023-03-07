Menu
Bartees Strange Announces Tour Dates, Shares “Daily News”: Stream

Originally a bonus track on his acclaimed 2022 album

Bartees Strange new single "Daily News" stream
Bartees Strange, photo by Luke Piotrowski
March 7, 2023 | 3:50pm ET

    Bartees Strange has revealed his new single, “Daily News,” and announced a series of tour dates that’ll take his acclaimed live show around the world.

    Originally a bonus track from the physical release of his celebrated sophomore album, Farm to Table, “Daily News” is a great example of Strange’s style. Starting out in an ethereal soundscape of plucking guitars and melodic vocal “oohs,” it builds into a massive cathartic release. Strange’s voice at the climax — lifted by thundering drums, soloing saxophones, and a wall of well-mixed harmony — unmistakably conveys the 34-year-old’s ability to infuse his work with profound emotion. Listen below.

    Alongside the new single, Strange unveiled his upcoming tour dates, which will include his first appearance at SXSW, open slots for boygenius on the Re:SET concert series, dates supporting The National, and headlining shows across the United States and Europe. You can purchase tickets here and check out the full list of dates below.

    Related Video

    Strange has been a hot-ticket in the indie world since first hitting the scene in 2020. With 2022’s Farm to Table, he reached a higher tier of acclaim, even landing a spot on Consequence‘s own list of the 50 Top Songs of 2022. Likewise, he earned a spot on our roundup of the most anticipated albums of 2023 (although, having already been included on the physical releases of Farm to Table, it’s unclear if this new single will be involved in that project). Last month, he released two new singles as a part of Vol. 7 of the Sub Pop Singles Club.

    “Daily News” Artwork:

    Bartees Strange new single "Daily News" artwork stream

    Bartees Strange 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/14 – Austin, TX @ Working Families Party’s The Politics Stage, Austin Motel
    03/14 – Austin, TX @ Give A Note (SXSW official), The Belmont
    03/16 – Austin, TX @ BrooklynVegan, Empire
    03/16 – Austin, TX @ NIVA/Live List/Tidal, The Parish
    03/16 – Austin, TX @ Stereogum, Cheer Up Charlies
    04/03 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners
    04/04 – London, UK @ Lafayette
    04/06 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club
    04/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
    04/08 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
    04/10 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
    04/11 – Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
    06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Re:SET – Spandragon
    06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Re:SET – Brookside
    06/04 – Stanford, CA @ Re:SET – Frost Amp
    06/09 – Dallas, TX @ ReSet – The Ground @ Texas Trust
    06/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Re:SET – City Park
    06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Re:SET – Central Park
    06/12 – Washington, DC @ Re:SET – Merriweather Post Pavilion
    06/17 – New York, NY @ Re:SET – Forest Hills
    06/18 – Boston, MA @ Re:SET – Suffolk Downs
    06/21 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
    06/23 – Columbus, OH @ Re:SET – Kemba Live
    06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Re:SET – Riis Park
    06/25 – Nashville, TN @ Re:SET – Centennial Park
    07/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    09/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *
    09/30 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Scheling Halle *
    10/01 – Munich, DE @ Zenith *
    10/04 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center *
    10/05 – Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena *
    10/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

    * w/ The National

Artists

Bartees Strange Announces Tour Dates, Shares "Daily News": Stream

