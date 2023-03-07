Bartees Strange has revealed his new single, “Daily News,” and announced a series of tour dates that’ll take his acclaimed live show around the world.

Originally a bonus track from the physical release of his celebrated sophomore album, Farm to Table, “Daily News” is a great example of Strange’s style. Starting out in an ethereal soundscape of plucking guitars and melodic vocal “oohs,” it builds into a massive cathartic release. Strange’s voice at the climax — lifted by thundering drums, soloing saxophones, and a wall of well-mixed harmony — unmistakably conveys the 34-year-old’s ability to infuse his work with profound emotion. Listen below.

Alongside the new single, Strange unveiled his upcoming tour dates, which will include his first appearance at SXSW, open slots for boygenius on the Re:SET concert series, dates supporting The National, and headlining shows across the United States and Europe. You can purchase tickets here and check out the full list of dates below.

Strange has been a hot-ticket in the indie world since first hitting the scene in 2020. With 2022’s Farm to Table, he reached a higher tier of acclaim, even landing a spot on Consequence‘s own list of the 50 Top Songs of 2022. Likewise, he earned a spot on our roundup of the most anticipated albums of 2023 (although, having already been included on the physical releases of Farm to Table, it’s unclear if this new single will be involved in that project). Last month, he released two new singles as a part of Vol. 7 of the Sub Pop Singles Club.

“Daily News” Artwork:

Bartees Strange 2023 Tour Dates:

03/14 – Austin, TX @ Working Families Party’s The Politics Stage, Austin Motel

03/14 – Austin, TX @ Give A Note (SXSW official), The Belmont

03/16 – Austin, TX @ BrooklynVegan, Empire

03/16 – Austin, TX @ NIVA/Live List/Tidal, The Parish

03/16 – Austin, TX @ Stereogum, Cheer Up Charlies

04/03 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

04/04 – London, UK @ Lafayette

04/06 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

04/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/08 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

04/10 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

04/11 – Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Re:SET – Spandragon

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Re:SET – Brookside

06/04 – Stanford, CA @ Re:SET – Frost Amp

06/09 – Dallas, TX @ ReSet – The Ground @ Texas Trust

06/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Re:SET – City Park

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Re:SET – Central Park

06/12 – Washington, DC @ Re:SET – Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/17 – New York, NY @ Re:SET – Forest Hills

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Re:SET – Suffolk Downs

06/21 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

06/23 – Columbus, OH @ Re:SET – Kemba Live

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Re:SET – Riis Park

06/25 – Nashville, TN @ Re:SET – Centennial Park

07/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

09/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

09/30 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Scheling Halle *

10/01 – Munich, DE @ Zenith *

10/04 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center *

10/05 – Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena *

10/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

* w/ The National