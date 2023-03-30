Be Your Own Pet reunited last year to play their first shows in over a decade, and if that weren’t enough, they’ve now released a new song, “Hand Grenade.” The track arrives via Jack White’s Third Man Records.

“Hand Grenade” offers Be Your Own Pet’s usual guitar growl courtesy of Jonas Stein, while also infusing the song with modern production. Jemina Pearl Abegg’s voice is drenched in effects pedals for a blown-out sound that fits the single’s music video, appropriately shot in the singer’s basement on an iPhone.

The Nashville band’s first song since 2008’s Get Damaged EP “started out as a threat to the people who harmed me, that I will make them suffer as I have suffered,” Abegg said in a statement. “But the song grew like a mirror to my own grief process, through anger, denial, sorrow. In the end I gain my power back not through violence, but through self acceptance and rejection of the labels others might put on me. I define myself, no one else.” Listen to “Hand Grenade” below.

Be Your Own Pet haven’t completed their victory lap quite yet. In May, they’ll perform at Shaky Knees in Atlanta, then head over to Europe for a handful of dates that include Primavera Sound. See their full itinerary below, and grab tickets via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via Stubhub’s FanProtect Program.

Be Your Own Pet 2023 Tour Dates:

05/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

06/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06 — London, UK @ Moth Club

06/10 — Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound