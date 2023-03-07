Menu
Beach Fossils Announce New Album Bunny, Share “Don’t Fade Away”: Stream

Their fourth LP drops on June 2nd via Bayonet Records

Beach Fossils, photo by Sinna Nasseri
March 7, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Beach Fossils have announced their fourth album, Bunny, which will hop onto shelves on June 2nd. The dream-pop quartet also ushered in their first studio LP in six years with the project’s first single, “Don’t Fade Away.”

    Bunny was produced by frontman Dustin Payseur and self-recorded and released by the group. Payseur reflected on the indie mainstay’s sonic progression with the band’s sole founding member sharing in a statement that “When I wrote the first record, there were no choruses; it was instrumental guitar parts in between verses. This is the first record where I’ve consciously thought about writing a chorus.”

    The initial offering from the album, “Don’t Fade Away” does indeed include an earworm of a chorus that won’t soon be forgotten, along with more familiar features from Beach Fossils like the warm, jangly guitars over an urgent yet even-keeled beat. Payseur added that the song “is about missing old friends, being on tour, self-medicating, longing, anxiety, love, being an idiot, having fun, embracing your mistakes and keeping your spark.” Stream “Don’t Fade Away” and watch its accompanying Kevin Clark-directed music video below.

    Bunny arrives on June 2nd via Payseur’s Bayonet Records. In 2021, the Brooklyn band dropped a collection of jazz re-imaginings titled The Other Side of Life: Piano Ballads, but their third LP, Somersault, marked their last proper full-length release in 2017. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Beach Fossils will precede the album with a brief stretch of April live shows in Australia supporting Modest Mouse.

    Bunny Artwork:
    Beach Fossils Bunny 2023 album artwork dont fade away single stream

    Bunny Tracklist:
    01. Sleeping On My Own
    02. Run to the Moon
    03. Don’t Fade Away
    04. (Just Like The) Setting Sun
    05. Anything Is Anything
    06. Dare Me
    07. Feel So High
    08. Tough Love
    09. Seconds
    10. Numb
    11. Waterfall

