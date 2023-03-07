Beach Fossils Announce New Album Bunny, Share “Don’t Fade Away”: Stream

Beach Fossils have announced their fourth album, Bunny, which will hop onto shelves on June 2nd. The dream-pop quartet also ushered in their first studio LP in six years with the project’s first single, “Don’t Fade Away.”

Bunny was produced by frontman Dustin Payseur and self-recorded and released by the group. Payseur reflected on the indie mainstay’s sonic progression with the band’s sole founding member sharing in a statement that “When I wrote the first record, there were no choruses; it was instrumental guitar parts in between verses. This is the first record where I’ve consciously thought about writing a chorus.”

The initial offering from the album, “Don’t Fade Away” does indeed include an earworm of a chorus that won’t soon be forgotten, along with more familiar features from Beach Fossils like the warm, jangly guitars over an urgent yet even-keeled beat. Payseur added that the song “is about missing old friends, being on tour, self-medicating, longing, anxiety, love, being an idiot, having fun, embracing your mistakes and keeping your spark.” Stream “Don’t Fade Away” and watch its accompanying Kevin Clark-directed music video below.

Bunny arrives on June 2nd via Payseur’s Bayonet Records. In 2021, the Brooklyn band dropped a collection of jazz re-imaginings titled The Other Side of Life: Piano Ballads, but their third LP, Somersault, marked their last proper full-length release in 2017. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Beach Fossils will precede the album with a brief stretch of April live shows in Australia supporting Modest Mouse.

Bunny Artwork:



Bunny Tracklist:

01. Sleeping On My Own

02. Run to the Moon

03. Don’t Fade Away

04. (Just Like The) Setting Sun

05. Anything Is Anything

06. Dare Me

07. Feel So High

08. Tough Love

09. Seconds

10. Numb

11. Waterfall