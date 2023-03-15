Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

Every band has the story of how they came to be, and Beach Weather is no different. Band members Nick Santino and Reeve Powers sit down with Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco to chat about how the band had been broken up when their 2016 song “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” suddenly began attracting new attention.

Now back together, the band has taken advantage of the unexpected hit. They’re touring the country and stopping at big-name festivals like Shaky Knees. The band gives The What Podcast the whole story.

