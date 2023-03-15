Menu
Beach Weather on Reuniting After “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” Took Off: The What Podcast

The story of how the band came back from the grave thanks to one great song

Beach Weather sex drugs etc podcast interview the what
Beach Weather, photo by Olivia Smith
Consequence Staff
March 15, 2023 | 12:23pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    Every band has the story of how they came to be, and Beach Weather is no different. Band members Nick Santino and Reeve Powers sit down with Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco to chat about how the band had been broken up when their 2016 song “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” suddenly began attracting new attention.

    Related Video

    Now back together, the band has taken advantage of the unexpected hit. They’re touring the country and stopping at big-name festivals like Shaky Knees. The band gives The What Podcast the whole story.

    Listen as Nick and Reeve of Beach Weather dive into “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” and more. You can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube. Also, remember to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

