Beavis and Butt-Head Revival Sets Season 2 Release Date

Huh-huh, huh-huh: Paramount+ has announced the Season 2 release date of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head revival. Naturally, the first two episodes will premiere on Thursday, April 20th.

In a press release, the second season is succinctly described as the triumphant return of “two guys who like things that are cool and don’t like things that suck.” That tracks. The announcement comes along with a brief, 15-second teaser, which you can watch below.

Last September, Paramount+ threw a party to celebrate the revival and set a new Guinness World Record for history’s largest serving of nachos in the process. Season 1 saw the slacker duo playing with fire, showing love for BTS, and somehow having reached middle age. Read our review here.

In addition to the new series, Paramount+ released the animated film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, and brought back over 200 episodes of the original series, complete with the music videos. Judge has also teased that a live-action adaptation “still could happen.”

As you await the new episodes, revisit our interview with Mike Judge about updating the series for the modern age.