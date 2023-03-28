Beavis and Butt-Head Get Married (?) in Season 2 Trailer: Watch

The Beavis and Butt-Head renaissance continues: Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for Season 2 of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, the revival of his beloved ’90s adult animated series. The new episodes begin, appropriately, on April 20th.

The trailer for Season 2 of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head indicates there’s a lot more nonsense to come, including but not limited to: Acupuncture, group therapy, parenthood, jobs at a fast-food joint, surgery, voting in political elections, and getting married — to each other. What could go wrong?

But most importantly, the trailer promises that Season 2 will give viewers “so many all-new reasons to stay on the couch.” Not that we needed any, but we’ll take them anyway. Check out the trailer for Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 below.

Last September, Paramount+ threw a party to celebrate the Beavis and Butt-Head revival, at which they set a new Guinness World Record for history’s largest serving of nachos. In Season 1, the slacker duo played with fire, found love for BTS, and somehow reached middle age. Revisit our review here.

Paramount+ also released the new animated film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe last June, and brought back over 200 episodes of the original series to the platform. Even with all that on the agenda, Judge has also teased that a live-action adaptation of the series “still could happen.”