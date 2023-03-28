Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Beavis and Butt-Head Get Married (?) in Season 2 Trailer: Watch

The revival returns to Paramount+ on April 20th

Advertisement
beavis butt head season 2 trailer watch mike judge paramount plus comedy animation
Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Paramount+)
Follow
March 28, 2023 | 1:39pm ET

    The Beavis and Butt-Head renaissance continues: Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for Season 2 of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, the revival of his beloved ’90s adult animated series. The new episodes begin, appropriately, on April 20th.

    The trailer for Season 2 of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head indicates there’s a lot more nonsense to come, including but not limited to: Acupuncture, group therapy, parenthood, jobs at a fast-food joint, surgery, voting in political elections, and getting married — to each other. What could go wrong?

    But most importantly, the trailer promises that Season 2 will give viewers “so many all-new reasons to stay on the couch.” Not that we needed any, but we’ll take them anyway. Check out the trailer for Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last September, Paramount+ threw a party to celebrate the Beavis and Butt-Head revival, at which they set a new Guinness World Record for history’s largest serving of nachos. In Season 1, the slacker duo played with fire, found love for BTS, and somehow reached middle age. Revisit our review here.

    Paramount+ also released the new animated film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe last June, and brought back over 200 episodes of the original series to the platform. Even with all that on the agenda, Judge has also teased that a live-action adaptation of the series “still could happen.”

Latest Stories

meet me @ the altar summer 2023 us tour dates tickets

Meet Me @ the Altar Announce Summer 2023 Tour

March 28, 2023

kirk hammett les paul greeny

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Announce "Greeny" 1959 Les Paul Standard Signature Guitar

March 28, 2023

Run the Jewels 2023 us 10th anniversary tour dates tickets

Run the Jewels Announce 10th Anniversary Tour

March 28, 2023

life is beautiful 2023 lineup kendrick lamar odesza the killers flume

Life is Beautiful 2023 Lineup Led by Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, Odesza, & More

March 28, 2023

Josh Homme Brody Dalle custody battle

Josh Homme Issues Statement on Custody Battle with Brody Dalle That Took a "Dark Turn"

March 28, 2023

slipknot daredevil fan

Slipknot Set Halted as Daredevil Fan Climbs to Top of Giant Speaker Tower: Watch

March 28, 2023

boygenius to embark on 2023 tour

boygenius Announce North American Headlining Tour Dates

March 28, 2023

the beths watching the credits 2023 tour dates tickets tiny desk concert npr indie rock news watch stream

The Beths Share New Single "Watching the Credits," Expand 2023 Tour Dates

March 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Beavis and Butt-Head Get Married (?) in Season 2 Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter