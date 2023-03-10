Elizabeth Banks has rounded out her Flintstones family: Fox has unveiled the recurring cast list for its upcoming Flintstones reboot Bedrock, and our initial impression is that it — ahem — rocks.

Banks, who’s executive producing Bedrock, was previously announced as the voice of Pebbles. Joining her are Stephen Root as her dad Fred, Amy Sedaris as her mother Wilma, Nicole Byer as Wilma’s best friend Betty, Joe Lo Trulio as Betty’s husband Barney, and Manny Jacinto as Betty and Barney’s son Bamm-Bamm.

The reboot was first announced back in 2019 as a collaboration between Warner Bros. and Banks’ own Brownstone Productions. Bedrock takes place two decades after the original ’60s iteration of The Flintstones, and centers around a 20-something Pebbles beginning to navigate her own career as Fred nears his own retirement. With the Stone Age giving way to an “enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club,” per the show’s logline.

Bedrock is Fox’s second attempt at rebooting The Flintstones after axing Seth McFarlane’s straight-to-series order in 2011. The original series, produced by Hanna-Barbera, ran for six seasons on ABC and was the first animated series to air in primetime.

Banks also recently unveiled her latest directorial effort with the splatter-comedy Cocaine Bear. No actual bears were cast — nor were any given cocaine — which earned Banks a “Beary Best” Award from PETA. She’s also expressed interest in continuing the drugged animal theme with her own coked-up version of Jaws.