Beetlejuice 2 in the Works with Original Cast and Jenna Ortega: Report

The long-in-the-works sequel is finally on the way

Beetlejuice / Jenna Ortega
Beetlejuice (Warner Bros.) / Jenna Ortega (Netflix)
March 9, 2023 | 9:27pm ET

    The long-in-the-works Beetlejuice sequel has apparently found new life… and a new star.

    According to Jeff Sneider of The Ankler, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 has officially been given the green-light, with original cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara all onboard to return. What’s more, Jenna Ortega reportedly has an offer to play the daughter of Ryder’s character Lydia Deetz.

    Rumors of a Bettlejuice sequel have persisted for years, with Burton, Keaton, and Ryder all expressing various degrees of interest in the project. In 2015 it appeared as if Burton had finally gotten the green-light from Warner Bros. to move ahead on a sequel, but just a year later he acknowledged it was no longer in active development. However, last year Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B boarded the project, with the goal of finally getting cameras rolling.

    Of course, Ortega rose to A-list status with her role as Wednesday Addams in Burton’s Netflix series, Wednesday. While it’s unclear whether the deal for Beetlejuice has yet closed, Ortega’s casting makes perfect sense given her relationship to Burton and goth icon status.

    Production on Beetlejuice 2 could begin in late May or early June in London, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    In the meantime, Ortega is set to host this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live in promotion of her latest movie, Scream 6. She’s also confirmed to return for a second season of Wednesday, and was recently cast in a new movie opposite The Weeknd.

